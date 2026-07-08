Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
4hEdited

No one, and I mean no one, has done an adequate job of explaining the decline.

The youngest generations are screaming at boomers that we had it easy and our greed is what has caused all the problems in America. It's the reason they can't afford healthcare or a house.

BULLSHIT!!

It has been the LIBERAL (communist) DEMOCRAT battle against the so-called greed of earners that have eff'd the system up to near no-return. Earners who want to keep and control the money they sacrificed and wore their fingers to the bone for are greedy bastards but those who want to steal that money and spend it the way THEY see fit are moral???

Ruinous taxes going into corrupt and bankrupt institutions that had malicious intentions from the beginning did not come from Republicans. Regulations on top of regulations to rewrite regulations making it ever harder to build or produce anything needed for society are NOT conservative or right-wing inventions. This is ALL from the left. All this is the brainchild of Marxists with the malicious intent of collapsing the system so that they could then be the solution to the disaster they caused.

Again, it is IMPOSSIBLE to hate the media enough. It is IMPOSSIBLE to hate the democrat enough.

Why is it no one seems to have the ability to lay out a simple flow chart showing the original American system with all the disastrous left wing modifications to it? With every modification the system has worked less well, yet the solution is always to march farther down the road that didn't work?

How about we step back and look at what did NOT work and go back the opposite direction?

Why is common sense and logic so difficult?

I will repeat - you can't hate the media enough.

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Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
2h

This is the way to a hot war in the streets of America. People vote their way into communism, but unless a Donald Trump comes along, they have to shoot their way out and the Donalds™ are thin on the ground these days.

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