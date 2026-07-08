While the American left constantly argues that the right has shifted more and more extreme over the years, it’s kind of funny how they don’t seem to recognize what’s been going on in their own house.

Donald Trump isn’t Ronald Reagan, but a lot of the policies he’s advocated for since he first started running for office wouldn’t have been that out of line during the Reagan era. Sure, some are going to be different if for no other reason than the world changed since the 1980s, but a lot of them are still familiar.

Despite that, the right supposedly shifted into dangerous territory.

The truth of the matter is that while the right has probably shifted to some degree or another, the shift looks very different to the left than what actually took place. See, while the GOP moved more center in a lot of ways over the years, the left stated going farther and farther into extremist territory.

In fact, Democrats need to wake up to the fact that they can never be leftist enough unless they’re on the fringe.

Platner isn’t the Democrats’ only problem in this cycle, however. In fact, thanks to the Democratic Socialists of America and gutless Quislings like Khanna, the party has stocked up on potential toxins in this midterm cycle. In New Jersey, Democrats handed an all-but-sure House seat to a man with ties to both al-Qaeda and the Blind Sheikh in Adam Hamawy. In Michigan, Democrats are close to nominating an anti-Israeli Islamist to the US Senate ballot in Abdul El-Sayed. The DSA is making Israel a litmus test in every corner of the country and pushing radicals against incumbents in every instance – even progressive incumbents, like Dan Goldman, Diane DeGette, and Adriano Espaillat. Darializer Chevalier unseated Espaillat, the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and a key appropriator for House Democrats. Espaillat was already a progressive, and as the WSJ reported yesterday, Democrat leadership is growing concerned with who displaced him: Avila Chevalier is at the forefront of a shocking blitz by Democratic socialists that has upended Democratic politics. She was one of three New York congressional candidates who won their Democratic primaries after receiving Mamdani’s endorsement. Her victory startled party leaders more than the others. She usurped a five-term incumbent and chairman of the Hispanic Congressional Caucus who had built a well-oiled political machine in a district covering upper Manhattan and parts of the Bronx. Democratic strategists said her win signaled voters’ openness to supporting controversial candidates as long as they are viewed as bucking the system. “This is no longer a left-versus-right moment,” said Patrick Gaspard, a former top aide to President Barack Obama and informal adviser to Mamdani. “It’s an outsider-versus-insider moment in our politics. Too many people are feeling as if systems are rigged against them and the people they have elected to these seats are way too comfortable and cozy.” Centrist Democrats expressed frustration with Avila Chevalier’s victory, saying it offers Republicans a fresh opportunity to frame the party as far-left extremists, endangering its chances in hard-to-win purple and red areas. “Its like a bunch of gifts under the tree for Republicans,” said Matt Bennett, co-founder of the moderate think tank Third Way. “She has done and said things that are so wildly outside the mainstream that it would be very easy for them to weaponize.”

Let’s remember that AOC first won by challenging a Democrat in the primary, being more leftist than he, and entering the halls of Congress, from which she’s done nothing except show how ill-equipped she is for the job.

Still, a lot of these DSA types are winning primaries in pretty blue districts, which means they’re unlikely to lose come November unless Democrats wake up and cross the lines to vote for GOP candidates. What are the odds of that happening?

And the kicker is that these aren’t people who think America is great as it was intended but it needs some work. No, they actively want to dismantle America from the inside and turn it into a new Soviet Union.

Oh, they’ll say that Democratic Socialism and communism are two completely different animals, but that’s a deflection. It’s not just expanding into universal healthcare coverage. It’s an attempt to use the democratic process to stage a revolution that would see us devolve.

No one is leftist enough to escape the purge, either, so even the DSA types that actually don’t want “true” socialism, assuming any exist, won’t hold power any longer than the mob lets them, and that will only be maintained if they move more and more to the left.

DSA candidates, though, are actively talking about how people like Marx and Stalin should be read, and not in a “know thy enemy” sort of way. They’re terrorism apologists who aren’t even trying to couch it as just concern over “genocide” in Gaza, but outright supporting Al Quieda.

These are the people who won the primaries or will soon, not fringe candidates who simply got their names on a ballot.

And it’s not going to stop, either. It’s not going to vanish into the ether after the election cycle is over.

I hate that every election feels like an existential crisis, but they’re existential crises because we have to contend with sprinkle-covered commies saying they’re “Democratic Socialists” trying to rip the greatest nation in the world to shreds.

They screwed up Europe, South America, Africa, and Asia with their bullshit, but not to worry, because this time they’ll get it right. American Exceptionalism isn’t a thing in their mind, except when it comes to getting an ideology that resulted in hundreds of millions of deaths right for the first time in human history.

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Cool story, bro.

Since these people also want to scrap the Constitution entirely, people had damn well better wake up to this threat, and I’m not talking about those of us on the other side of the aisle. We know.

Democrats need to step up and take their own party back. Of course, my unrealistic assumption is that there are that many Democrats who aren’t happy with what’s happening. If there are, I sure as hell don’t see them.

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