Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Charles Barrett's avatar
Charles Barrett
12h

“You can vote yourself into socialism, but you’ll have to shoot your way out.”

When my Babylon Bee “only you can prevent communism” t-shirt arrives I should write your quote on the back. It goes together like peas and carrots.

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Tom Leslie's avatar
Tom Leslie
12h

What will happen when Rabb is sworn into Congress? You know the part to uphold the Constitution! Will Congress throw him out?

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