As I noted on Monday, I have concerns about where we’re going to be heading after the midterms. I also have concerns about where we’re ultimately going to head as a nation, in part because of the GOP’s failure to actually do a damn thing when they had the chance.

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Rather than make us more resilient as a nation, they set the stage for a return to 2020’s “Summer of Love” BS.

What will come back? How bad will it be? I don’t know, but I promised to talk about the steps I’m planning on taking to minimize my exposure, so here we go. This isn’t exhaustive, and is subject to change, but here is where my head is at as of this writing.