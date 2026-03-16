Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Maureen
16h

I hope you’re wrong but still fear what will likely happen with the next pendulum swing. I have long thought that the only way for the people to truly wield our power and end the tyranny that has already begun is to stop giving them money - paying taxes. This disincentivizes all the Hokey Pokey that goes on without our consent or knowledge. Unfortunately, since they already control banks, it may be too late. Still, if all the people speak loudly and with one voice, it is possible to disrupt the system. Luckily, I believe in a sovereign God with whom all things are possible.

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