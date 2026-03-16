Later this year, we’ll have the midterm elections. Historically, the president’s party loses seats in both chambers, and there’s not really any real indication that this year will be any different.

It might be, but we’re just not seeing a whole lot to really suggest it.

And that’s bad, because we had a golden opportunity to reform America. We had a majority in the House and Senate, a majority at the Supreme Court, and President Trump in the White House.

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Last year started with a gutting of the bureaucracy and DOGE looking under every nook and cranny for where the hell our tax money had gone. As some Americans get letters telling them to pony up thousands of dollars or risk losing every possession they have, we learned that American money was propping up gender ideology nonsense in the third world.

To say that it’s hard to be thrilled with that is to put it mildly.

And we had a chance to make it happen, to reform what America actually is. We could have codified the DOGE cuts. We could have implemented laws that would supersede activist judges who seem to think that government workers should never be fired for any reason ever. We could have restored American greatness.

We didn’t.

Instead, we got a few measures that don’t completely suck, but nothing that won’t be undermined by the next time the pendulum swings toward stupidity, as it always does.

We’re getting the Epstein files, but no one is being arrested. We’re finding out that, just as many of us suspected, it was all hands on deck to try and lock Trump up so he couldn’t run again, even if they had to break the law to make that happen, and, again, no one is being arrested. We’re having a slap fight over requiring a freaking ID to vote, for crying out loud, and there’s a solid chance that the bill in question won’t pass.

In other words, we had a golden opportunity to truly make America great again, and we’re blowing it.

So, what we’ve got is a system in place that will easily pivot to support the next Democrat in the White House, particularly with a complicit Congress, and even an unpacked Supreme Court will likely be unable to do all that much to counter it.

If ever there was a time to embrace the phrase “become ungovernable,” it’s here and now. It’s not that I think Trump will turn on us or that even if Republicans lose the midterms as badly as some think, it’ll suddenly create an environment of oppression throughout the land.

Oh no, that’s not going to happen, and even if the next president is a Democrat with the judicial branch in his or her back pocket, it still won’t happen suddenly. You’ve got to turn the water up slowly if you don’t want the frog to jump out.

But when that pendulum swings back the other way, expect the cancel culture to return in full force. The system that we all rely on will likely try to turn on us once again.

The IRS, the ATF, the FBI, and anyone else who can poke into your life just might, all because you stood up for what you believed. Your employers may start getting pressure to fire you, risking your home and family, all because they don’t like what you’re saying.

All because we failed to actually step up and make the changes we said we’d make.

No, you can’t stop the mob with laws, but if we’d made those moves, they’d spend their time trying to justify rolling back reforms that have made life better. They’d have to justify everything to the American people, and they wouldn’t have time to screw with us. They’d be focused on something else.

As it stands, there’s nothing big enough to justify that attention. There’s nothing to keep them from trying to destroy our lives, all because we refuse to bend the knee to woke, progressive orthodoxy.

So it’s time to start becoming as truly ungovernable as we can in a couple of years. We need to have plans in place to minimize our need for money, for the entire system, all so we can weather whatever storms come our way. We need to make sure we’re as law-abiding as humanly possible, so the powers that be can’t lower the boom on us with criminal charges from out of the blue.

Plant gardens, pick up side hustles, find a community you can barter with under the table, pay off your debts, avoid going to the banks for anything that resembles debt, learn skills that minimize your need for outside experts, and do anything to minimize your exposure should things turn.

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Because if we don’t, we might be headed for heartbreak in just a few years.

Maybe I’m being pessimistic about things. Maybe the woke have lost their juice, and the days of cancel culture are gone for good. Maybe I’m worried over nothing.

But the truth is that if everything is fine, divesting yourself from a system that may not have your best interests at heart won’t hurt a damn thing in the long run. Not doing it, though, might.

On Tuesday, I’ll get into my own plans, as they stand right now, in this regard. That’s going to be a paywalled post, but it seemed stupid to wait until Wednesday to talk about it. Luckily, I’ve extended the sale for paid subscriptions, and if that’s still not something you can swing, don’t worry about it. This isn’t going to die on the vine after tomorrow. We’ll talk about this again, to be sure.

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