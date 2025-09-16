Tilting At Windmills
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
My Books
Store
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
A generation adrift
I’m not surprised that some people weren’t too upset with Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
16 hrs ago
•
Tom Knighton
14
5
For whom the bell tolls
I’m still not settled down from Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
Sep 15
•
Tom Knighton
47
3
9/11 Killed Charlie Kirk Too
Provocative, but hear me out...
Published on Just Kira Davis
•
Sep 15
What goes around, comes around
The assassination of Charlie Kirk is likely to be a running theme for a little while here at Tilting at Windmills.
Sep 12
•
Tom Knighton
15
3
The changing of the tides
According to my self-imposed schedule, this should be a paid post.
Sep 11
•
Tom Knighton
62
4
We may have made the wrong call
I’m sure that you’ve all seen what happened with the murder of a Ukrainian refugee, Iryna Zarutska, recently.
Sep 10
•
Tom Knighton
35
4
It wasn't just a choice, but a conscious one
So-called higher education used to be the key to unlocking the American dream.
Sep 9
•
Tom Knighton
15
1
Color me shocked
My big beef with the climate change crowd is that none of the models they’ve used to preach doom and gloom have panned out as they said they would.
Sep 8
•
Tom Knighton
38
4
This is what America has needed
When it comes to international relations, most of my focus has been on the use of military force.
Sep 5
•
Tom Knighton
14
1
Harvard never learns
Over the last couple of years, universities have been trying to defend themselves from accusations of antisemitism.
Sep 4
•
Tom Knighton
8
3
When are we going to treat the UK as a tyranny it is?
The United States has a history of dealing with tyrannical governments, who oppose tyrannical governments we like even less.
Sep 3
•
Tom Knighton
34
1
Labor and capital
Yesterday was Labor Day.
Sep 2
•
Tom Knighton
15
6
© 2025 Tom Knighton
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts