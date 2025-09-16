Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

A generation adrift
I’m not surprised that some people weren’t too upset with Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
  
Tom Knighton
5
For whom the bell tolls
I’m still not settled down from Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
  
Tom Knighton
3
9/11 Killed Charlie Kirk Too
Provocative, but hear me out...
Published on Just Kira Davis  
What goes around, comes around
The assassination of Charlie Kirk is likely to be a running theme for a little while here at Tilting at Windmills.
  
Tom Knighton
3
The changing of the tides
According to my self-imposed schedule, this should be a paid post.
  
Tom Knighton
4
We may have made the wrong call
I’m sure that you’ve all seen what happened with the murder of a Ukrainian refugee, Iryna Zarutska, recently.
  
Tom Knighton
4
It wasn't just a choice, but a conscious one
So-called higher education used to be the key to unlocking the American dream.
  
Tom Knighton
1
Color me shocked
My big beef with the climate change crowd is that none of the models they’ve used to preach doom and gloom have panned out as they said they would.
  
Tom Knighton
4
This is what America has needed
When it comes to international relations, most of my focus has been on the use of military force.
  
Tom Knighton
1
Harvard never learns
Over the last couple of years, universities have been trying to defend themselves from accusations of antisemitism.
  
Tom Knighton
3
When are we going to treat the UK as a tyranny it is?
The United States has a history of dealing with tyrannical governments, who oppose tyrannical governments we like even less.
  
Tom Knighton
1
Labor and capital
Yesterday was Labor Day.
  
Tom Knighton
6
