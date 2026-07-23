The American left tends to include a lot of groups that, frankly, shouldn’t be all that tight. In particular, Muslims and the LGBT crowd.

Islam has very harsh sentiments toward gays and lesbians, and Islamic nations have an unfortunate tendency to use such people as test subjects for experiments to make sure gravity is still working as it should.

They report “so far, so good.”

And yet, Democrats are the favored party of both groups, which was always going to lead to conflict, and now it has.