While America is actually really good at war, we also suck at “war.”

What I mean is that when we decide to really go to war on another country, we mess some stuff up, wake up our enemies to our true capabilities being beyond their comprehension, and lay waste to anything we want. When we fail to do that, it’s not because we can’t, but because politicians are more worried about the media than victory.

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When we go to “war” with something, we declare a war on poverty or a war on drugs, only to accomplish nothing at all other than making the nation a bit worse than it was before.

And my choice about the War on Poverty above is deliberate.

After all, let’s take a look at just how well it worked.

America’s “War on Poverty,” launched by President Lyndon Johnson in 1964, has expanded into a vast array of federal social welfare programs that today exceed $1 trillion per year. Upon signing the Economic Opportunity Act, Johnson stated: “This is not in any sense a cynical proposal to exploit the poor with a promise of a handout,” but rather a means to “help our people find their footing for a long climb toward a better way of life.” While poverty has declined significantly over the past half-century, however, recent reports indicate that these programs simultaneously reduced the share of private income for America’s poorest, locking them into long-term dependency and limiting their ability to move up into the middle class. A recent study by economists Kevin Corinth and Richard Burkhauser, which analyzed poverty rates before and after America embarked on the War on Poverty, concluded that, while poverty decreased substantially since 1964, this was achieved largely by welfare supplanting “market” income such as wages, investments, and profits. In addition, before the 1960s, market income had succeeded in reducing poverty at similar rates to what the War on Poverty achieved. “Our new research shows that the United States made strong progress in reducing poverty during the quarter century before the War on Poverty began, and that this progress was entirely accounted for by increases in market income, not government transfers,” Corinth told The Daily Signal. “In other words, there was a lot of benefit and not much cost during this earlier period.” Before the War on Poverty, poverty reduction was achieved across racial groups. Economist Thomas Sowell wrote in 2004 that the poverty rate among black families fell from 87% in 1940 to 47% in 1960, without government assistance.

In other words, it didn’t really do anything to reduce poverty.

But it did waste an awful lot of money, create a few generations of inner-city cultures incentivized to exclude fathers from the household, and do literally nothing with their lives.

Plus, income mobility seems to be dropping as the poorest are staying poor for longer these days. And it seems there are more of them than there were in 1970.

In short, the government’s War on Poverty didn’t do nearly as much as some would want you to believe.

Think about all of that money, though. Think about how hard you had to work for the portion you “contributed” to it. Think of what you could have done with it instead of handing it over to the government.

From everything I can see, it looks like the entire nation would have been better off if we’d skipped LBJ’s attempt to buy the black vote—and that’s precisely what it was, no matter what the left tries to peddle—and just kept going as we were. It’s entirely likely we’d have less poverty, higher wages, less crime, better education, and just about everything else we could want, all with the money that went toward welfare programs remaining in Americans’ pockets.

I can’t prove all of that, mind you, but it sure does look like poverty rates were dropping just fine before LBJ stepped in, which means the kindest reading of this is that the War on Poverty accomplished nothing good.

But really, are you surprised by this?

It’s been pretty clear for a while that the War on Poverty didn’t really do anything except create an entire class of people who see welfare as a way of life. Most people don’t, to be fair, but enough who end up there like it. They don’t have to work, have programs that take care of every need, provide enough wants that they don’t feel incentivized to change anything, and basically be a parasite on the American taxpayer.

And even when people want to get off welfare programs, it’s not as easy as you think, because there’s not really a system in place to help people ease out of things. One day, you’re suddenly making too much for SNAP, but you’ve also gotten used to having that SNAP money as part of your budget, so you try to tailor your earnings to be just enough that you don’t lose benefits, but enough to make things a little better for a little while.

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Yes, it happens, and it’s not great. It’s really a case of being better off by ripping the band-aid off than trying to peel it slowly, but not everyone sees that. Not ahead of time, at least.

And all of that for what? No appreciable gains but a lot of societal ills? Seriously?

The sad thing is that if you present all of this calmly, compassionately, and with a plan to wean people off of welfare programs and into the workforce, where they can support themselves even better than the government can, you’d be blasted as a racist, called every other vile thing they can think of, and be accused of wanting to starve millions of Americans.

You know I’m right, too.

We’re great at war. We suck at “war,” but we’re also never allowed to end them.

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