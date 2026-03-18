Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
19m

Nothing is so permanent as a "temporary" gov't program. Whenever I attend a political event to meet prospective politicians, my first and only piece of advice to each one is 'when you feel the urge to create a program to "help" poor Americans, don't.' They're better off without gov't intervention and helping themselves through churches and genuine charities. I've been comfortably well off and I've been desperately poor and I'm here to tell you, government intervention is *never* the solution to your problems. It's usually the cause. Making better choices serves you far better than turning to gov't "compassion."

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