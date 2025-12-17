I don’t trust large institutions, as a general thing. That most definitely includes governments of any size. I recognize the necessity of government and why things like anarcho-capitalism will never actually work, but I see governments as one of those things that you need, but you need to keep a very tight control over.

As George Washington once said, “Government is not reason; it is not eloquence. It is force. And force, like fire, is a dangerous servant and a fearful master.”

Fire is beneficial when it’s controlled. You can cook with it. It can keep you warm. It can clear land for crops. You can do a lot of good with fire, so long as you keep it under control.

When you don’t, though, your house can burn down, or you can cause a wildfire that kills thousands.

But the truth is that the fire of our federal government hasn’t been kept in check. Instead, we saw that power abused. It wasn’t just that the fire wasn’t properly controlled, but it was also used in an act of arson.

What am I talking about?

The raid at Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

We all knew the way that raid was handled was absolute BS, but it seems that it lacked one important thing. The FBI didn’t think they had sufficient cause.

The FBI did not believe agents had probable cause to raid President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022 — but former President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice approved the search anyway, according to newly released records. An FBI official even noted that agents had spent six “counterproductive” weeks trying to establish they had grounds for a search warrant but they were eventually overruled by the DOJ, with one top official grouching that he “frankly [didn’t] give a damn about the optics.” “We haven’t generated any new facts, but keep being given draft after draft after draft,” one official in the FBI’s Washington Field Office groused in a July 13, 2022, email. “Absent a witness coming forward with recent information about classified on site, at what point is it fair to table this?” The bombshell details were lodged in internal records released Tuesday by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, posted on X that the records were “shocking,” emphasizing that the “FBI DID NOT BELIEVE IT HAD PROBABLE CAUSE to raid Pres Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home but Biden DOJ pushed for it anyway.”

Yeah, I’m pissed.

If they can do this to a former president, even one they despised, who else can they do this to?

For all the FBI’s issues, the agents knew they didn’t have probable cause, and the Biden DOJ pushed forward anyway. Based on what we’re seeing from federal judges, it’s not hard to figure out how they got a warrant signed, but that’s only part of the issue.

Our rights are our rights. Everyone has the right to be secure in their person and home, to be free from illegal search and seizures, and a then former president’s rights were trampled on simply because the person in charge didn’t like him.

The system didn’t have a hiccup. It didn’t have a temporary breakdown. It completely imploded simply because the Democrats in the White House decided the Constitution simply didn’t matter.

That’s not shocking, of course, because between attempts to regulate speech as either “hate speech” or “misinformation,” and their repeated attempts at gun control, it’s clear they don’t care all that much about rights, but we’re still supposed to trust the system itself to keep them from abusing the American people.

But we can’t.

We can’t because the system set everything aside just to get one man whom some people didn’t like very much.

Being unpopular with a certain crowd is far from the worst sin. That’s not grounds for tossing constitutionally protected rights out the window, just so you can get someone.

And again, who else has gotten this treatment but didn’t end up in the White House with an entire political party digging into what happened? How many Americans are rotting in prison because the Department of Justice just decided to make up some crap? I know of at least one.

The reason I’m distrustful of government, no matter who is in charge, is that any entity that has power will be tempted to use that power. It’s hard not to look at someone who is a pain in your backside and not use the power available to you to shut them up.

Everyone is guilty of something. There are too many laws on the books for anyone to be completely law-abiding. It’s been said that the average American commits three felonies a day, and I don’t doubt it.

So if you show them the man, they can most definitely find a crime to fit.

Yet the system is supposed to protect us from that kind of persecution. They can’t just decide you’re a problem and manufacture reasons to arrest you, even if you ultimately did what they claim you did.

Trump was persecuted, not prosecuted. This whole thing was predicated on a search warrant that never should have been issued.

I can’t trust any government that would do such a thing to a high-profile target because a lower-profile target is that much easier to hurt.

We failed to tame the flames, and now we’re seeing the scorch marks.

What’s more, the system is in such dire need of overhauling that I’m not sure any president would have the means or capability of doing so. After all, look at how many federal employees were supposed to be put back to work simply because a judge doesn’t like the president.

Share

We the people are screwed, as things currently stand. The government of the people, by the people, and for the people is a fiction. It’s a government that pretends to be all of those things, but will destroy the people at any opportune moment if it’ll advance the goals of the bureaucracy, especially if you’ve got Weekend at Bernie’s playing out in the White House and no one can be held accountable should things go sideways.

So yeah, I’ve got trust issues.

I want to be able to trust my government. I’m just not stupid enough to do it.

Tilting at Windmills is 100% reader-supported. If you enjoyed this article, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription for 15% off the first year or making a one-time donation here. You can also check out our store. Or, for more content, check out my YouTube channel. Your support is greatly appreciated.