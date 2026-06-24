As anyone who has looked at the results out of New York knows, the socialists are on the march once again. I find it funny that a city associated with wealth, excess, and finance is also so enamored with socialism, but here we are.

And, as terminal moron Kyle Kulinski notes, it’s all about Zohran Mamdani.

Yeah, he’s all classy like that.

Let’s understand that Democratic Socialism is like a turd with sprinkles. Yeah, there’s something there meant to entice you, but it doesn’t change the crap it’s attached to.

Unfortunately, the world is full of morons who somehow think taking people’s private property is different when people vote for it rather than shoot someone else for it. The issue wasn’t inherently about violence, but about the moral bankruptcy that treats envy as if it’s a social good.

And yes, the Democrats are full of Mamdani clones, especially after Elon Musk hit trillionaire status. Ro Khanna and Elizabeth Warren, in particular, have talked about how it’s wrong that Musk has that much and about what they could supposedly do with that money.

Never mind that the national debt is around $39 trillion all on its own, and none of that debt was incurred to provide free college to everyone or to end child hunger. The truth is that they couldn’t do it at any price point, but they’ll say they can because they despise in the hands of anyone but themselves.

And the Democratic Socialists like Mamdani lean into that.

For years, “the rich” have been demonized as somehow being the root of all our nation’s problems, all while the people demonizing them have become wealthier and wealthier.

I mean, Bernie Sanders—the guy who got kicked out of a commune for being too lazy—has three houses and a net worth in the millions, all despite him never holding an actual job in his life. Nancy Pelosi made millions via her suspiciously timed stock trades over and over again, all while demonizing the wealthy herself, even if not quite to Bernie’s extremes.

So yeah, we know that it’s Mamdani’s party now. We’ve known it for a while. It’s been the normies who couldn’t accept that, who were convinced it was still the party of JFK and Lyndon Johnson.

Hell, it’s not even the party of Jimmy Carter.

Through it all, though, the issue isn’t that the goals of the party are wrong; it’s that they’re all predicated on envy and animosity.

I don’t care if Elon Musk is a trillionaire today or will be tomorrow. What I care about is that he built what he built, and no one is entitled to it. For me, part of that is my own self-interest. I want to build things myself, and maybe leave a legacy for my children that will last for generations. The last thing I need is for some leftist twit to see the results of my hard work and decide that it’s obscene that I’ve actually achieved something, so the state should take it.

And that’s the Democratic Party of today. It’s not some fringe group who are simply louder than the rest, but key members of the party who have been elected to high office who are, at a minimum, implying that Musk’s money would be of better use in the government’s hands.

The truth is that if they took every penny of Musk’s supposed trillion—they can’t, because it’s not in cash, but roll with me here—it would fund the United States government for less than two months.

But, because of Musk, 160,000 people have jobs with his companies. Many of those who work for SpaceX are millionaires today because of its activities. He’s solved problems all over the world and will solve others by colonizing other worlds. He’s earned his trillion and then some.

It’s unfortunate that we live in a world where greed has shifted from something that motivates people to create businesses and wealth, and has instead infested the halls of governmental power.

Only it’s not greed for their own benefit quite so much as greed for the power that comes with that money flowing in.

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It doesn’t have to be this way. We could all realize that much of our lot in life is the result of the decisions we made, and people like Elon Musk made a series of decisions that made them much better off financially than I’ll ever be. I don’t envy his wealth; I respect his dedication and hard work, doing things I never thought anyone would be able to do.

We could just worry about our own decisions, try to make better ones, and learn from the mistakes of our own past and the past of others.

But that would require admitting that we’re less than perfect, that someone else did more than we did, and the party that now belongs to Mamdani semi-officially simply can’t allow people to see it that way.

If they did, buying votes with taxpayer money would be infinitely harder.

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