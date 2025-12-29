The nuclear family—the version with a mom, dad, and kids—has long been a fixture of not just American life, but largely human life. The early days of mankind’s existence featured polygamy, sure, and it still pops up in various places, but monogamy has been the norm in the Western world since Christianity firmly took hold.

It’s not exclusive to the Christian world, though, as the Japanese have long practiced it, and even some Native American nations did as well.

But one thing many Marxists want to do is undermine the nuclear family, as if it’s some vestige of a bygone age and should be forgotten forever. They often believe the state is better equipped to take care of young people than the family ever could.

Except that’s not really true, and I came across a story that highlights the difference between the state and the family.

A Michigan principal took a chance on a troubled foster teen three years ago when she was left with nowhere to go for Christmas, but her two-week stay didn’t go as planned when he realized she completed their family, and she was legally adopted. Jeremy Wright, 49, was working as a principal in Plainwell, a small town about a half hour south of Grand Rapids, when he learned that one of his students, Bridgett, then 15, was being kicked out of her foster home. Jeremy revealed in an interview with PEOPLE that Bridgett would have to be alone in an office building over the holiday, so he asked his wife, Jennifer, if they could take her in. Initially, Jennifer said no because they already had two kids, and Bridgett had a difficult upbringing. The Wrights told PEOPLE that Bridgett had addictions to marijuana and alcohol, and was kicked out of her last foster home for stealing $300. Bridgett had been removed from her biological mother’s home when she was only eight years old. Her biological mom had a drug addiction and was a sex worker. Bridgett and her brothers were separated and placed into the foster care system. She had lived with 20 different foster families before her initial two-week stay with the Wrights.

The first few days with Bridgett were rough because, well, people don’t just change overnight. She kept doing all of the things that got her kicked out of her foster home.

Yet the Wrights eventually got Bridgett to open up about her past and the sexual abuse she endured, then got her the help she needed.

Now, three years later, she’s been formally adopted by the Wrights. She was resistant to it at first, but eventually came around.

Why? Well, the article doesn’t get into it, but I suspect that it was the fact that she realized that whether she was adopted or not, she had a real family, so the paperwork was just a formality.

Bridgett went through the state system, where she was simply bounced around because there was no incentive for anyone to actually give a damn, and would have likely ended up following in her mother’s tragic footsteps if the Wrights hadn’t stepped in.

But a family pulled her back. They got her the help she needed, but that only goes so far in and of itself. They provide her with a framework she could recover within. They gave her a family, and that likely did as much, if not more, than just putting her in some kind of treatment would have done.

See, the truth is that the state has little to gain from taking care of children in any meaningful way beyond making sure they’re fed, given healthcare, and educated. They don’t know how to nurture.

Even when the state isn’t involved, though, the benefits of the nuclear family cannot be overstated.

Father absence as a predictor of violence is robust for both male and female violence.

70% of juveniles in state-operated institutions come from single-parent homes

Most adolescents who enter the justice system have suffered from parental abandonment, substance abuse, or a dysfunctional household.

In a study of 75 juvenile delinquents, 66% experienced fatherlessness, 20% had never lived with their father, and 25% had an alcoholic father.

It has been reported that fatherless children are anywhere from 3 to 20 times more likely to be incarcerated than children raised in dual-parent households

71% of teachers and 90% of law enforcement officials state that the lack of parental supervision at home is a major factor that contributes to violence in schools.

In a study of 56 school shootings, only 10 of the shooters (18%) were raised in a stable home with both biological parents. 82% grew up in either an unstable family environment or grew up without both biological parents together.

Some data suggests 72 percent of adolescent murderers and 70 percent of long-term prison inmates come from fatherless homes

Children who feel closeness to their father are 80% less likely to spend time in jail 75% percent of adolescent patients in substance abuse centers are from fatherless homes.

Further, two-parent homes are less likely to live below the poverty line than single-parent households, though much of that is due to two incomes more than anything else.

Still, what we see is that the nuclear family is important for kids and their development as productive members of society.

Which is probably why Marxists want to destroy the nuclear family. After all, if many of our problems can be solved via the family, there’s less reason for anyone to turn toward socialism/communism. They have to create the problem they claim they want to solve, and that means destroying the family.

They want people to be poor, struggling, and constantly in trouble with the law, because then they can blame that on race or capitalism, all while ignoring the fact that we can fix all of this without centralized planning.

That’s by design. Poor, struggling people are more likely to be resentful. From a recent New York Post op-ed:

With a triumphant Zohran Mamdani taking over as New York City mayor Jan. 1, many of my patients tell me they finally feel “seen” in their resentment toward the wealthy. The anger feels righteous and moral. But it’s rarely about tax policy, wages or housing. It’s merely emotional. It’s about envy, inadequacy and the relief that comes from blaming someone else rather than looking inward. Mamdani declared during the campaign, “I don’t think that we should have billionaires,” and he’s chosen Sen. Bernie Sanders, who regularly rages about them, to administer the public oath of office at City Hall. In my therapy practice, I hear what plays out in the streets. Resentment of the wealthy has become emotional currency. It gives temporary relief from feelings people don’t want to confront. Hating billionaires feels noble, but psychologically it functions as a shortcut to moral superiority. It lets people feel right without having to reflect or change.

That’s what our modern Marxists want, though. They don’t want people to change. They want people to put them in charge. They want people to be so resentful of their lot in life—one that Marxists helped create, mind you—that they’ll demand the world change around them, rather than them change to fit within the world as it is.

Now, I understand that not every nuclear family is a good thing. Sometimes, that nuclear material goes critical and creates a legitimately toxic environment. Some people are just terrible people, and they’ll be terrible to their kids. That’s happened since the dawn of time, unfortunately, but it’s also a very small number of cases.

We deal with those cases as they need to be dealt with, naturally, but we don’t undermine the very foundation of the Western family because of the outliers, especially when there’s so much evidence showing the benefits of the family.

