Tilting At Windmills

Jolie
4h

yep

Leslie L Allen
21m

When my brother was 12 and I was 2, our parents died in a small plane crash that killed them and another couple and left 4 children orphaned. Child welfare laws were very different then. My maternal grandmother immediately tried to take in my brother and I, but she was 60yo and the State felt she wouldn't live to our adulthood (she didn't die until after my youngest child was 3yo). I was put up for adoption and my adoptive parents tried to adopt my brother as well. He refused because he was an angry young man, livid at our parents lack of a will giving direction were they to die and couldn't face reality that the father he idolized wasn't coming back. I had an idyllic childhood for the most part. Some very bad things happened to me along the way, but my parents loved and cared for me so well, if they hadn't told me I was adopted, I'd have never known.

My brother was raised at the Tulsa Boy's Home that housed orphans and criminal juveniles. The two groups weren't supposed to be mixed but the reality was far different. There was rape, violence, theft and even the occasional murder there and that's just how the kids behaved. My brother could tell stories of the adults that would singe every hair on your head off. Abuse of all kinds was the norm. My brother was a petty criminal who couldn't hold a job and over the years became a raging alcoholic. It was the alcohol that finally killed him at 57yo. To this day, my supposed "godparents" (friends of my biological family) won't tell me where he's buried or what happened to put him in the hospital before he died.

My brother and I were the perfect experiment for the benefits of the nuclear family. I saw early that I was the lucky one and that lesson stuck with me. When my boys were old enough to like girls, I gave them condoms and told them my story about how children born and/or raised without both parents become tragic statistics that will suck half of every penny they ever make to a girl they perhaps only tolerated for 15 minutes one time.

Despite our problems, I miss my brother and pray to God that He will see my brother's failures for what they were: poor programming under horrific circumstances. The importance of the nuclear family cannot be overstated and I'm pleased Mr. Knighton took on this topic today, as many of our societal issues could be fixed by making marriage *prior* to childbearing great again.

