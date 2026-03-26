If there’s one good thing about California, it’s that the legislature can’t raise taxes without the people voting to approve it. That’s actually not a bad idea, all things considered, and I’d love something like that on the federal level.

It’s just everything else about the state and how they use taxpayer money that bothers me. Including how many people are willing to vote for high taxes.

Still, you’d think that a state that can’t just raise taxes anytime they want would at least be careful of how they spend it.

They’re not.

After all, not only did they have an “activists-in-residence” at UCLA, but now they’re being sued over it.