I’ve never been a fan of Obama. I started my political-writing life shortly after his election, and I had plenty of chances to criticize him over the years.

So, in some ways, nothing has changed.

As I’m sure you’re aware, his brutalist abomination that stands as a monument to one man’s ego in Chicago formally opened, and while I’ve kept most of my thoughts to myself other than how it’s a hideous piece of so-called architecture, there’s something I came across that I had to talk about.