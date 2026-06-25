Yeah, there's nothing fishy about this
I’ve never been a fan of Obama. I started my political-writing life shortly after his election, and I had plenty of chances to criticize him over the years.
So, in some ways, nothing has changed.
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As I’m sure you’re aware, his brutalist abomination that stands as a monument to one man’s ego in Chicago formally opened, and while I’ve kept most of my thoughts to myself other than how it’s a hideous piece of so-called architecture, there’s something I came across that I had to talk about.