Words have meanings, and this is important because words are essential for communication. We use words to pass along ideas and information, and because of that, words are a target for those who want to control thought.

See, most of us think in words. We have an inner dialog, and if you control what words are passing through the mind, you can have at least some control over what the thoughts themselves are.

It’s why Newspeak was such an important part of the world in George Orwell’s 1984. The communication of ideas only works properly when the proper words are used.

And we’re seeing how some want to control the narrative by controlling the language.