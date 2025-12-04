Wood chippers are too kind for these people
We need to protect children. If mankind is going to survive, we have to protect our children, and we have to protect them from predatory adults.
Yes, there are some vile people out there who seek to hurt children in various ways for their own gratification. These sick bastards are evil and, in a lot of cases, know it. They know they’re bad and simply accept it for some reason.
What’s worse, though, is that there are people who seem hellbent on destroying and hurting children who want everyone to think they’re the good guys.