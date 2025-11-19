Tilting At Windmills

I think men in women's prison is even worse than men in women's sports. At least the athletes have SOME choice about whether to participate, while the female inmates have nowhere to go. I think in order to be sentenced to a women's prison trans men should have to undergo "bottom surgery. That might cut down on the sudden "conversions."

I spent two weeks in county jail before charges were dropped in my misspent youth and a LOT of the women there tell stories of sexual abuse as children and sexual assault as adults by family, trusted adults and significant others. Now I'm the first to admit these were *prisoners* so I'm sure some of this was said to satisfy the demand our leaders require for prisoners working in their programs for release. They probably aren't all fake either though. Being a survivor of childhood sexual abuse myself, I can't imagine a worse fate than being locked in a 6x9 cell all night and part of the day with a man convicted of sex crimes. Mr. Knighton is correct about male inmate urges and sexual assault isn't really about sex. It's about having control and power in a life you feel is uncontrollable and powerless, but their reasons for scumbaggery aside, if you're a sexual assault victim and this person who's your "cellie" is there for sex crimes, that's flashback and PTSD hell. I can't imagine a worse fate or a sadder outcome for a traumatized woman, even if they've done things to traumatize others. That's not rehabilitation. Even the Nazis kept their Jewish prisoners segregated by sex - not that a starving man is necessarily worried about sex, but still. We can and must stop rolling back women's and girl's protections and rights to satisfy the perverted urges of men smart enough to game the uncaring and ridiculously woke system.

