On the same token, while I think prison should be anything but a cakewalk, I also think opportunities need to be there for people to fix themselves before they’re released so they can be productive members of society.

And yes, inmates have rights. They don’t stop being human because they’re incarcerated.

Unless they’re child molesters, in which case they gave up their humanity and are just lucky I’m not allowed to feed them into a wood chipper feet first.

There’s one big problem in many women’s prisons, though, and that’s how many guys are arrested, sent to the big house, then suddenly say they’re trans and need to be transported to a women’s facility right away.

And it’s happening, but one judge had enough sense to hand the ladies a much-needed victory.

Under the reality-denying concept of “transgender,” which was enshrined in federal regulation in 2012, more and more incarcerated men have been permitted to opt into women’s prisons based on self-identification. There have been some legal challenges to this, but, until now, these efforts have not yet been successful. In the wake of President Trump’s Executive Order (EO) on Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government, two women incarcerated at the sole women’s medical center in the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) system filed suit. This EO included a provision requiring federal agencies to “ensure that males are not detained in women’s prisons or housed in women’s detention centers.” Due to the DC district court issuing Preliminary Injunctions on behalf of male inmates demanding to continue to be housed in women’s prison, the EO has not been implemented. In their Complaint, the two female inmates, Rhonda Fleming and Miriam Crystal Herrera, identified at least nine men housed in their facility, FMC Carswell. Citing to court decisions and media reports, the women asserted that among those men were at least four sex offenders (“a sexual offender convicted of attempted enticement to engage in sexual activity” “a repeat sexual offender whose prior victims include a nine-year-old boy and seventeen-year-old girl” “a convicted sex offender” “raped a seventy-five-year-old woman and pleaded guilty to kidnapping and indecent acts with a child”); a murderer; and a violent, armed bank robber whose goal was to overthrow the United States government on behalf of the “Aryan Republican Army.”

And these women’s issues aren’t just because the men are there. Only one of the accused has had “bottom” surgery, while the rest stare at them in the showers, among other creepy acts that go along with so many sex offenders being locked up in them.

Luckily, a district court judge in Texas recognized they had enough evidence to justify a temporary restraining order, thus allowing the women to be housed separately from a bunch of predatory dudes.

Honestly, how stupid do people have to be to think for a moment that this wouldn’t be taken advantage of? Dudes locked up for years and years have…urges. This is true of even the most gentlemanly inmate—and yes, some of them apparently exist—but it’s going to be even more so for people who are sexual predators.

With the ability to just announce they’re trans, though, suddenly they can end up in a women’s facility where they’re one of the few dudes around. They don’t have to do all that much to sell it, either, because we’re not allowed to question anyone’s claimed identity, no matter what.

Sure, some of the guys are seeking consensual acts with female inmates, which isn’t great as it negates some of the aspects of punishment, but it’s not the worst thing possible.

The fact that convicted sex offenders are getting away with this, though, is absolutely disgusting. It’s putting women inmates at risk, and while they generally deserve the punishment they’re getting, such risks aren’t part of the corrective process. They shouldn’t be, either.

There are lines that we should never cross.

It’s bad enough that the prison system was allowing men in women’s prisons, but when it’s some of the worst possible choices for allowing in a women’s prison, one can’t help but wonder how those who allowed it can sleep at night.

Then again, maybe they need the wood chipper, too.

