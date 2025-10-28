I don’t ever want to see a single party take unchallenged control of the government, particularly on an indefinite basis. I might want my guys to be in charge, but I’m realistic enough to know that without real opposition, you end up with major problems.

What I’d like to see is a sane Democratic Party, and that has seemed so far away from being the status quo that I might as well hope for unicorns.

A recent report, though, seeks to give Democrats a bit of a wake-up call on that front, and it’s one they should consider listening to.