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I’m inherently distrustful of anyone or anything that has power. Yes, that includes billionaires, because when you have that much money, you have options that most don’t, and because you can afford it, you might jump at the chance to exercise those.

But I also don’t see billionaires as inherently bad, either. They’re people, and while some are undoubtedly evil bastards—Jeffery Epstein was a billionaire, after all—others aren’t. They run in a whole spectrum from sinner to saint, just like any other group.

Recently, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been on an anti-billionaire rampage because, well, of course she is.

The problem you have to understand, though, is that much of the issue with billionaires supposedly exploiting people might be a thing, but it’s not because they’re evil.

It’s because of a court decision.