Leftism has long framed itself as being on the side of the workers. From unions to outright socialism, the claim was always about how the workers were being exploited and the left was going to stand up to the exploiters.

Celebrate 5 years with 25% Off Paid Sub

We’re celebrating five years of Substack here, and we’re doing it by offering you a tremendous deal. Click the link to take advantage of it.

Of course, they usually overstated the claims of exploitation, generally while trying to exploit those same workers for political gain, but that was the claim.

And for a long time, workers tended to buy it. Unions were notoriously supportive of leftist politicians, and many people listened to their unions as to who they should vote for.

Now, the last thing the Democrats want is the working class uniting, though, because that working class doesn’t think very highly of them.