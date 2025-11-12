The best-case scenario for any parent is probably to homeschool their children. I’m a little biased on the issue, of course, since I homeschool, but the truth is that it’s the only way to keep children from being indoctrinated with leftist nonsense.

And we’ve seen the leftist teachers outright bragging about how they’re indoctrinating kids, how they’re bound and determined to push an agenda on our children.

Celebrate 5 years with 25% Off Paid Sub

We’re celebrating five years of Substack here, and we’re doing it by offering you a tremendous deal. Click the link to take advantage of it.

New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherill has come right out and said she wants to make your children go through LGBT indoctrination with no opt-out for parents. She thinks it’s critical they be indoctrinated this way.

Back in July, the Foundation for Economic Education ran this story that escaped my notice until today.

What happens when education becomes ideology? In the mid-20th century, schools in communist countries were tools of the state. History lessons became hagiographies of the Soviet Union. Math examples were drawn from military production. Even literature bowed to Marxist dogma. But what did all this ideological schooling do to the people who lived through it? Two new studies—one from Finland, the other from Poland—suggest the answer: indoctrination works. Not by making people less intelligent, but by shaping their values, ambitions, and sense of agency. Decades later, it still haunts their lives.

In Finland, they changed the curriculum for one group so that it would reflect Marxist-Leninist ideology. They then compared the outcome of those students of others who got no such indoctrination.

The results? The ones who were indoctrinated earned less, were more likely to work in bureaucracy or the arts, and were generally not out there advancing civilization or technology in any way.

Another study was far less invasive. It looked at Poland and picked two classes of students. These were based on Poland removing communist indoctrination from its curriculum. There was just one year’s difference in the amount of indoctrination the two groups received, but again, the one with less communist indoctrination achieved far more.

In short, the communist indoctrination programs focused on obedience, not achievement.

Sound familiar?

Today, in schools throughout our country, students are told that they need to be obedient and believe what they’re told to believe. Achievement is downplayed or ignored entirely. Between grade inflation or just not using grades at all anymore, there’s no benefit to working hard, which sets the stage for later life.

Now, couple it with the indoctrination on gender and racial identity issues, climate change, economic fairness, and literally anything else the leftist educational establishment wants to push, and we can see a major problem here.

Formally, there’s no outright communist indoctrination in our schools. Not explicitly so, I mean.

But we know that teachers are injecting this into their teaching. They’re pushing it onto our children, all because they cannot fathom a world where doing so is wrong, and they’re screwing up these kids’ futures because of it.

Share

When people talk about the affordability crisis, how much of that is at least exacerbated by the fact that too many of these younger Americans were indoctrinated with Marxist nonsense to some degree, and that impacted the choices they made later? They can’t afford to buy a house or even rent an apartment, not just because the cost is too high, but because they were warped to do less with their life.

Yes, academic freedom is a thing, but not when it involves our children. It’s one thing for adults in college—it’s still a problem, of course, but it’s a bit less of one because they are adults—but quite another for young children.

Besides, it’s pretty obvious they don’t believe in academic freedom, anyway, because they’ll purge a teacher or professor for WrongThink at the drop of a hat.

It’s political grooming, and that’s not what our tax money should be going for.

If a parent is a communist and they do that to their kids, that’s one thing. It’s still morally disgusting, but that’s just communism as a whole.

Yet even then, it’s quite another for someone to try and do that with someone else’s children.

It’s well beyond time for schools to purge this nonsense from our classrooms. Any school that refuses to do so must be faced with the immediate cessation of any and all funding, either state or federal. Teachers who refuse to stop must be removed from their position and not be hired for another one. Ever.

Basically, the indoctrination machine needs to be burned to the ground and the earth salted behind us. We are the greatest nation on the planet, expressly because we didn’t teach this crap for decades and utterly pounded the communists into oblivion with our successes.

And yet, if we fail to address this, we’re going to end up losing the Cold War that we won back in the 1990s. Communism will win, not because it’s superior, but because they’re trying to use our love of freedom against us by making their indoctrination about liberty.

It’s not. It’s tyranny foisted on children because actual adults already know these people are full of it.

We’re coming up on five years here on Substack. For a limited time, I’m offering a 25% discount on a subscription. That’s good for as long as you maintain your account, making it an even better value. Or, if you’d like to help but getting a new subscription isn’t an option, you can make a one-time donation here.