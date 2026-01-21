Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

dancingtime
28m

Thirty years ago I was having this conversation about the degree of corruption in this country. Sorry but it wasn't always this way....it's like using the F-word...No one except low-life used to use the word not it is part of everyday conversation.....women who would never have used the word spew it as though they breathe it....

My opinion, thirty years after the initial observation, is that we have allowed people from third world countries known for corruption to come to this country in hordes...where you find one you find them all....they cluster together and continue to operate as they did in their previous country....many of them then teach the corruption craft (imho) to those who were not devious thinkers before...

Add to that that the movement of turning this country into a communist paradise means taking down the country to begin with and we are seeing that in spades. The more people and companies which suck from the tit of Uncle Sam, the more others do not want to miss out.

Yes, the corruption in this country is palpable and I blame it on mass immigration from corrupt countries, not all of them third world....many are second world, such as Ukraine....the greased hand....

