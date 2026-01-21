For a long time, I was pretty naive. I bought into the idea that we were a nation of laws, not a nation of men, and that the rules were more or less applied evenly. Sure, there were variations, but that was because not all situations are the same.

While I’m still an optimist at heart, I don’t believe we’re really a nation of laws anymore.

I’ve seen too many powerful people skate out from being held accountable for their actions. I’ve seen the rules applied so unevenly that it can’t be a matter of different circumstances, but because something is rotten in our nation.

Does anyone else remember Brock Turner basically getting away with rape because holding him accountable for assaulting an unconscious woman might screw up his future?

And Turner wasn’t even powerful.

The feds tried to let Hunter Biden skate. They’ve done nothing about the allegations against Joe for appearing to be part of an influence-peddling operation. They never went after Hillary Clinton for having classified information on a private, unsecured server.

They never seemed to go after anyone other than Donald Trump.

But it keeps doing down the line. Even the less powerful get away with too much so long as there’s a hint of authority.

Yet this is why that shouldn’t be. This is what happens when people decide the rules don’t apply to them:

In exclusive footage obtained by Townhall, evidence has emerged suggesting that migrants from the West African nation of Mauritania are exploiting the U.S. immigration and asylum system in Lockland, Ohio, raising serious questions about the integrity and oversight of the process. The footage includes allegations that some migrants are being coached on how to navigate the asylum system, encouraged to fabricate claims to meet legal thresholds, and informed — according to sources on the ground — that favorable rulings can be secured through illicit means. These claims point to systemic vulnerabilities that make the immigration system susceptible to abuse and corruption. At the center of the operation is Patricia Golder, who, according to the footage, has turned the alleged manipulation of the asylum process into her business. Golder says she takes a portion of the pay given to the Mauritanian migrants in exchange for helping them navigate the system, and she claims she can bribe judges to rule in the migrants’ favor. The footage also suggests that many of the migrants involved neither embrace nor intend to adopt core American values, even as they access public resources designed to protect legitimate asylum seekers. In the 26-minute video, the undercover reporter is introduced to Golder by one of Golder’s friends, identified as Cindy Reis, who says Golder helps Mauritanian migrants get their papers.

Now, this is someone talking, so it’s entirely possible she’s just making stuff up in order to lure in another sucker, but since she also says she gets paid for results, I’m willing to accept her claims at face value.

She also says that the judge isn’t afraid of anything, so he or she takes a bribe.

That is troubling to an extreme.

See, for me, I want the rules to matter. I want everyone to have to live by the same rules. People who take bribes need to be strung up right next to the traitors, the killers, and pretty much every other capital criminal. The only exception is the pedophiles, who are goo after their trip through the wood chipper.

Former Sen. Robert Menendez got away with bribery for years before he finally got convicted. The fact that he faced allegations of wrongdoing for years before his conviction strongly suggests, after all, that he was doing it all along and just finally got caught. Do you mean to tell me that no one could prove it then? I seriously doubt it.

Look at Nancy Pelosi’s stock trading, for crying out loud. Everyone knows she’s doing insider trading, but no one has the balls to do anything at all about it. Even if it’s not illegal for Congress to do it, it’s still morally wrong to make money while doing the exact same thing everyone else would go to prison for.

The elites think they’re a world apart. They get away with plenty. Judges feel they can do what they want without any regard for the rule of law. Members of Congress amass significant wealth after introducing laws that make fraud easier, and no one wants to look.

And when someone does look at the powerful, the powerful just pretend they’re a victim of politics.

Tim Walz and Jacob Frey were subpoenaed in Minnesota on Monday for potentially obstructing ICE operations. They did. It’s plain as the nose on my face that they did it. Yet they’re pretending this isn’t about prosecution, just persecution.

We’re still waiting for someone to be arrested for enabling the massive Somali day care fraud, to say nothing of the hundreds of billions of dollars worth of fraud along other streams, and while the fraudsters might see prison, their political allies never will.

Everyone needs to be held accountable, because if they’re not, why should I just accept whatever punishments might be handed down to me for my actions? Why should I just shrug it off and figure, “Well, if I were powerful enough, I wouldn’t be in this predicament,” and accept it as just how the world works?

Yeah, maybe it’s naivety working against me here, but I do believe that right is right and wrong is wrong. It doesn’t matter how many zeros are in your bank account or who you happen to have on speed dial.

Until that happens, America is going to remain sick, because it doesn’t stop at the powerful. Remember the Black Lives Matter riots and all the damage, for which practically no one was held accountable, compared to January 6th, where even grandmothers who just walked into the building got prosecuted.

Uneven justice is the epitome of injustice.

The rule of men was what our Founding Fathers fought against. It’s time to remind some people of that.

