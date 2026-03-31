I don’t like how divisive our politics are these days. I want us to find some kind of common ground with one another, if for no other reason than maybe we could avoid shooting one another in the near future.

That will not be pretty, and I don’t want to see what this country looks like on the other side of such a war, regardless of who wins.

But the reality is that, with much of the left, the idea of common ground is nothing but a pipe dream. Why? Because they literally think the United States is evil.