The long march through America’s institutions continues, and unless we somehow short-circuit it, we’re going to find our nation a very different place.

The big wins have been in completely coopting the media, in all its forms, and essentially shutting out any non-leftist voice, and in taking over academia.

Both of those entities already leaned leftward anyway, so it wasn’t difficult, but the truth is that while the left likes to talk about things like “academic freedom,” it’s something they won’t give to their opponents.

And we have proof.