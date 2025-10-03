In 2024, the city of Anaheim, California, went for Kamala Harris by more than two and a half points. The only shocking thing about this is that it was that close. This is Southern California, where leftism reigns supreme.

Or, at least, it did.

There are cracks starting to show, cracks that suggest just how stupid the Democrats’ embracing of extreme leftism actually was in the long term.

Because they’re getting pushback on one of their big issues from a city best known for Disneyland and duck-themed hockey teams.