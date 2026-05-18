Things didn’t go the way Virginia lawmakers wanted them to go before the U.S. Supreme Court. The state’s own high court ruled that Democrats violated the state constitution with their redistricting efforts, and they wanted SCOTUS to block the outcome of that ruling.

And SCOTUS declined.

In fact, they declined so hard that there’s no public dissent. While this wasn’t a full ruling or anything, the fact that no one seemed to disagree means that even the liberal justices agreed.

This is a sign that the Court had no reason to grant the request, as opposed to it being purely political.

In response, though, many on the left once again began their assault on the Court and the justices. Democrats went on about packing the Court and term limits for justices, for example.

And, in the process, these Democrats went and told on themselves.

See, we all know that if the justices had agreed with Virginia, these calls wouldn’t have happened. AOC might still want to pack the court and to place term limits on justices, but she wouldn’t have said it. In fact, if the Court kept ruling in ways she agreed with, she probably would change her mind about doing anything. The status quo would be just fine with him.

That’s the problem, though.

What we’ve got is a world where many Democrats seem to think that if things don’t go their way, it can’t be because they’re running contrary to the Constitution. No, the problem has to be that the courts are completely wrong and should be punished for it.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger tweeted:

That’s right, the left wasn’t wrong for trying to gerrymander the state, the court is wrong for failing to ignore the state’s constitution and just doing what people in Fairfax County want, because that’s mostly who voted for the redistricting.

But this idea that the courts are supposed to bend to the will of the voters, rather than the constitutions they’re tasked with defending, is asinine. That’s not what they’re about, because if it were, Brown vs. Board of Education would likely never have been decided as it was, nor would Loving vs. Virginia, or a host of other civil rights cases.

The laws in question weren’t laws that the people were barred from opposing in those states. Folks at the time liked those laws. They’d have voted to continue observing those laws.

And the courts rightly didn’t care about that, because “popular” doesn’t mean “right.”

But the truth is that right or wrong doesn’t really matter. What matters is that for the left, the term “democracy” really means rule by Democrats. When they win, all is well, but when they lose, they start demanding that the deck get stacked so they won’t lose again, and they pretend it’s about justice.

It’s never about justice, though, because if it were, Virginia would never have tried to disenfranchise millions of voters so that one county would drive nearly the entire congressional delegation for the state. They know that’s wrong, but they didn’t care.

Basically, they’re sore losers, and every time they lose, they want to play Calvinball and change the rules so it doesn’t happen again. This, they argue, is essential for democracy. That works if they’re going by the definition I provided above, but only then, because they don’t actually care about the will of the people.

When the will of the people goes along with what they want, it’s all good. When it doesn’t, though, they suddenly figure that the people shouldn’t be listened to.

They’ve notoriously ignored where most people stand on things like trans athletes in women’s sports, for example, or voter ID or border enforcement. The left is on the wrong side of 80/20 issues, and they don’t even blink. The will of the people doesn’t matter on those.

So why is it so important now that we scuttle constitutional protections? Because the petulant children can’t get their way.

Granted, I get why they’re freaking out. Between Virginia losing and SCOTUS striking down racial voting districts, there’s likely to be some interesting stuff in the midterms that won’t work out well for Democrats. Gerrymandering hysteria aside—while I don’t like it, both sides do it, so the left has no leg to stand on here—the reality is that now, a lot of Democrats are looking at being redistricted out of office, and as someone who might well have a new congressman for the first time since 1993, I’m cool with it.

Yet the fact that they stand to lose isn’t proof that the system is broken. I know they’ll never accept otherwise, but it’s true.

The additional fact that every loss makes them talk about changing the rules, though, tells us all we need to know about why they should be kept far away from the levers of power.

Tilting at Windmills is 100% reader-supported. If you enjoyed this article, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription for 15% off the first year or making a one-time donation here. You can also check out our store. Or, for more content, check out my YouTube channel. Your support is greatly appreciated.