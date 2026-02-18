Principles and politics can co-exist. It does mean that sometimes, you might be on the other side of the fence from your typical allies, but it’s unlikely to be all that often.

But a lot of people mistake their politics for their principles, and what we get is a degree of inconsistency that is truly astonishing.

A prime example of that was on The View.

No, I will not ask you to watch a video or anything. I don’t hate any of you enough to inflict that on you. Hell, the people I’ve blocked here or elsewhere for whatever reason are people I don’t hate enough to inflict it upon them.

Except for that one guy.

He knows who he is.

Now, as for The View and inconsistency, nothing about this is shocking to you, I’m sure. They’re the poster children for politics over principle. If the left does a thing, it’s amazing. If the right does it, it’s evil.