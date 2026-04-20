Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
4h

Watching the marriage between the left and the Islamist camps, you can't come to any other conclusion than it's a horrifying marriage of convenience. They naturally fall together for the same reason it's okay to cheer murder on the left: they have similar morals. And by "similar," I mean they have none.

Eventually, the right is going to have to grow a pair and do something extreme, because if they don't, the extreme will do something to the right and I promise you, it won't be something that encourages life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

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Betsy's avatar
Betsy
1h

But is it clear it was Breyer she was screaming at? I thought they'd narrowed down the leak to Sotomayor or one of her clerks. My assumption was she was screaming at Sotomayor for leaking. I've never read anything anywhere that suggests Kagan is a loon; can't say the same for Sotomayor (who recently apologized for her remarks about Kavanaugh) or KBJ. I could be wrong of course but I cannot even imagine Kagan wanting a fellow Justice killed (kind of hard for me to imagine her screaming like this tbh).

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