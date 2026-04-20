Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of modern leftism is that these folks who will tell you they are very moral because they care about gay people and trans people and women and immigrants and everyone in the world except for the majority population in the United States will also celebrate the murder of Charlie Kirk, lament that the Trump shooter missed him, and think Luigi Mangione is just dreamy in looks and in deeds.

In other words, their morality is subjective. Immoral acts become moral ones if they happen to people they dislike, even as they twist self-defense shootings as brutal homicides time and time again.

And there really are a million ways they do this.

But a story has come up that really seems to bother me more than it probably should. After all, we know who the leftists really are. We know how morality is viewed through the leftist lens.

Still, for this to happen bothers me on a level that I can’t really explain.

ustice Elena Kagan’s frustrations boiled over in the aftermath of the Dobbs opinion leak in 2022, leading her to allegedly scream “so loudly” at Justice Stephen Breyer that the “wall was shaking,” observers said, according to a new book. Conservative author and Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway’s forthcoming book “Alito,” reviewed by Fox News Digital and set for release Tuesday, details the incident and other heated moments surrounding the leak, which spurred waves of protests and death threats against the five conservative justices expected to overturn Roe that year. The Supreme Court’s deep division on abortion was clear at the time, but the book reveals that a typically unified liberal bloc was also fractured. Hemingway wrote that Kagan, an Obama appointee, angrily confronted Breyer, a Clinton appointee, in May 2022 behind closed doors after at least one justice, Samuel Alito, had asked his liberal colleagues to speed up writing their dissent because of security threats. Breyer was most likely to agree to Alito's request, Hemingway wrote. "Though he had not said he would accommodate the justices whose lives were at risk by getting out a dissent, [Breyer] was the member of the liberal bloc most willing to do so," Hemingway wrote. "Fiercely liberal in his jurisprudence and in strong disagreement with the majority decision, he nevertheless was a gentleman and a friend to all on the Court. Kagan remonstrated with Breyer not to accommodate the majority, screaming so loudly, observers noted, that the ‘wall was shaking.’"

Now, keep in mind that these security threats weren’t theoretical. At least one would-be assassin was captured on his way to Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home. People actually wanted the conservative justices dead.

And Kagan was outraged that, despite the majority opinion having been written for months, and the leak already telling the world what the decision would be, expediting the minority opinion would potentially put an end to the controversy to such a dangerous degree.

In short, at least to me, it sure as hell looks like she wanted someone to off one or more of her colleagues on the Court.

These are people she works with every day. They might not agree on things, but the Court has a long history of the justices being friends with one another, even if they disagree on the issues. Justice Antonin Scalia was famously close with fellow Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg, despite coming from polar opposite positions.

Breyer was known to be friends with most of the Court as well, despite being strongly liberal in his positions. He likely didn’t want to see his colleagues murdered.

Kagan though? She didn’t give a damn.

Now, think about all of the supposed Supreme Court controversies in recent years. Alito flying a historic flag or Clarence Thomas’s wife having political opinions of her own. All of them were painted as if these justices and their spouses were terrible people, unbecoming of a seat on the Court, and yet Kagan didn’t want an opinion written a little quicker to potentially spare her colleagues’ lives.

In my years, I’ve made it a point to condemn violence against the left. Why? Because no good comes of it. None. Even if you kill someone key to the left’s success, you’ve still murdered someone. That’s not something that should be easily dismissed. Plus, let’s be real here, look at what happened after Kirk’s murder. The right rallied like never before, and a lot of people like me who wanted to find common ground with the left no longer cared about that.

Kill a pedophile, I’ll think differently, but pedophiles aren’t people. Kill someone over political disagreements in a free society, and you’re not a person either.

But if anyone had been murdered, would the press have “discovered” this about Kagan and run it? Or would it be like Swalwell, where everyone knows, but no one covers it because she’s from the right political party?

I think we all know the answer, though.

And think about it for a moment. Kagan almost never makes headlines for anything outside of her job. There’s no mention of her being a terrible human being anywhere before this, really. Either this was unusual behavior, someone liked to Hemingway—which I actually doubt here—or the media covered it up because she was one of Obama’s girls.

In fact, if you look at her Wikipedia page, she’s described as “warm” and a good conversationalist. She’s even supposedly friendly with people like Thomas and Justice Anthony Kennedy when he was still a justice.

Which just makes her outburst even more bizarre unless you remember that the press now has a track record of knowingly disregarding inconvenient information in defense of the preferred narrative. They’ve always done it, of course, but now we know for certain, as they’ve actually admitted it to some degree or another.

So this could be yet another example.

But for me, if someone I work with were under threat, and I could make that threat disappear simply by doing my job, just doing one task a little sooner than I might otherwise have, I’m going to do it. Further, if that task was on someone else, I’d be more likely to urge them to do it, too, even if I didn’t like the coworkers.

The problem, though, is that for most leftists, morals are situational. They don’t have an issue with murder, just so long as the victim is the right sort of person, like a well-known conservative or a health insurance CEO. Kill them all you want, and the left will swoon. They’ll dox. They’ll celebrate the loss of human life.

But so much as “misgender” one of theirs, and you’ve committed an unspeakable act of violence against an oppressed person. At that point, you should lose everything, be shunned from society, and live your life in a cave because a beast like you belongs somewhere like that.

Their morals are on a sliding scale, and while morals for anyone shouldn’t be too black or white, we should be able to agree that murder is generally bad, and when it’s not, it should at least be of someone who is universally bad, like a child predator. Even then, it’s best to let the criminal justice system do its thing, but if it fails, well, Gary Plauche should be something of a role model, even if he did act before the courts could.

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But almost everyone thinks that these people are terrible. No one cries over their deaths because they’re universally considered terrible people.

The justices who think a child’s life begins at conception and they shouldn’t be murdered? Even if you disagree with them, the idea that this warrants death is abhorrent on every level.

And if your morals can slide so much upon the spectrum that you want something that would potentially make the threat go away, delayed so that people you work with and claim to be friends with get killed, then that’s abhorrent on even more levels.

If this report is true, Elena Kagan is a disgusting piece of filth. I don’t see any reason to believe it’s not, especially as Kagan hasn’t publicly denied it as of this writing.

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