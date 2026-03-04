What’s happening in Iran is kind of magical, in a way. I’m not making light of death and destruction, mind you, but it’s interesting to see ayatollahs stand up, only to be knocked out within hours. It’s getting to the point where no one wants the job.

Last year, I addressed a piece at Politico that took issue with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s focus on lethality for our armed forces. The writer of that piece, one Thomas Hicks, appears to have never served himself, unlike Hegseth, and argued that what our military really needed to focus on was equipping our allies and training them, all so other people could die for our country.

Get 20% Off Paid Sub for LIFE!

I took issue with it.

Today, as I read about yet another ayatollah being named, only to be killed on the same day, I can’t help but think about that piece.

Normally, they don’t linger with me, but I came across that one within the last week, and it seems kind of relevant today, since what we’re seeing in Iran is proof that Hegseth was right.

I have no issue with equipping and training allies to stand up and fight our mutual enemies. Not in and of itself, anyway. Ukraine, for example, has given us a chance to get rid of some ordinance that was about to reach the end of its shelf life, expose Russia as all talk, and get some great intelligence on Russia’s actual capabilities. Allowing the Ukrainians to do the fighting and collecting benefits for that worked in our favor.

But, sooner or later, that’s not enough.

During World War II, the Lend-Lease Act meant we were sending weapons to both Britain and Russia, allowing them to fight the Germans while we remained safe and sound at home, and how did that work out again? Both were losing ground to the Nazi war machine, despite the valiant efforts of troops from both nations.

You can’t just equip your allies. Sooner or later, you’re going to have to take care of business, and that’s why lethality matters when it comes to the military.

Right now, Iran probably wishes it had taken negotiations a bit more seriously than it did. They thought that we were the same paper tiger we’ve been under leftist presidents, and if there were strikes, they’d be limited and largely ineffective.

They’re not.

We rid the entire Gulf of Oman of its naval forces, promoting its vessels to “coral reef” status.

A while back, I was chatting with a friend of mine who is a professor at one of the military war colleges. I’m not going to get more specific than that for his own privacy.

Anyway, we got to talking about the Gulf War, particularly the aftermath.

In that engagement, we took on Iraq, which wasn’t considered a lightweight power, and destroyed them so utterly that they were surrendering to CNN. Afterward, both Russia and China realized they couldn’t win a straight-up war with the United States. They were too far behind. We took them at their word and built our weapons to top what they said their weapons could do, only they lied about the capabilities to make them sound scarier.

We don’t get scared that easily. We get to work.

Now, with Russia and China knowing they were so far behind, they had to step up their game. Russia started focusing on cyber capabilities and disinformation campaigns, while China stepped up its research and development.

Both came out with systems that were supposed to be more than a match for our weapons.

They’ve been exposed, first in Venezuela and now in Iran.

We were lethal. Hegseth took a step back and looked at what the military is supposed to be about, decided that killing things and breaking people was the right call, and refocused the Armed Forces on doing the damn job.

No more wasting time telling people they should be anti-racism activists if they want to be good shipmates to their fellow naval personnel. Instead, they should focus on launching missiles and aircraft so they can blow up the enemy’s command structure from miles away.

We’re not seeing military personnel wearing their bondage gear anymore in bold political statements. We’re watching them put boot to ass for their country against an enemy that has made much of the world unsafe for Americans to some degree or another.

Hegseth focused on the things that mattered, and it’s paying dividends in Iran.

Could things be better? Probably. Nothing is perfect, after all.

But Iran knows it can do nothing about what’s still coming. All it can hope to do is preserve enough of its leadership and its warfighting capability to repel a citizen uprising, which is more of a tall order than I would have thought a month ago.

This is how you drop the fiery hand of God upon your enemies.

The trick, though—and I hope both Trump and Hegseth understand this—is to finish up and go home. If they want help, offer what we can, so long as Americans aren’t on the ground there, at least until whoever is left in charge has a firm enough hand that security can be guaranteed.

Share

That’s what a focus on lethality can get you, though.

Hicks, in his piece from nearly a year ago, quoted Patton. “The object of war is not to die for your country but to make the other bastard die for his.”

What lethality does is make sure the other bastard dies for his country, and at the end of the day, Hegseth’s focus is making the Iranians die for theirs, while most American servicemembers are going to be coming home safe and sound when this is over.

Thanks for reading. For a limited time, I’m offering a 20% discount on a premium subscription. That’s good for as long as you maintain your account, making it an even better value, and it gives you access to every post and the comment section. Or, if you’d like to help but getting a new subscription isn’t an option, you can make a one-time donation here.