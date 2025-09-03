The United States has a history of dealing with tyrannical governments, who oppose tyrannical governments we like even less. We worked with Saddam Hussein, for example, because he was at war with Iran.

But we never stopped pretending these weren’t tyrants.

So, it’s time we start treating the UK just the same.

The latest incident was a well-known comedian from the UK being arrested over a couple of jokes.

Something odd happened before I even boarded the flight in Arizona. When I handed over my passport at the gate, the official told me I didn't have a seat and had to be re-ticketed. At the time, I thought it was just the sort of innocent snafu that makes air travel such a joy. But in hindsight, it was clear I'd been flagged. Someone, somewhere, probably wearing unconvincing make-up and his sister/wife’s/mum’s underwear, had made a phone call. The moment I stepped off the plane at Heathrow, five armed police officers were waiting. Not one, not two—five. They escorted me to a private area and told me I was under arrest for three tweets. In a country where paedophiles escape sentencing, where knife crime is out of control, where women are assaulted and harassed every time they gather to speak, the state had mobilised five armed officers to arrest a comedy writer for this tweet (and no, I promise you, I am not making this up. …and then, a follow up to that one. When I first saw the cops, I actually laughed. I couldn't help myself. "Don't tell me! You've been sent by trans activists" The officers gave no reaction and this was the theme throughout most of the day. Among the rank-and-file, there was a sort of polite bafflement. Entirely professional and even kind, but most had absolutely no idea what any of this was about.

While the officers were kind, they still arrested him. They arrested him because he made some jokes. He spent time in a jail cell, was interviewed by detectives, and was treated like a criminal because he made some jokes.

They waited for him at the airport with five officers, something that would be a clear indication to others that he was truly dangerous, over some jokes.

The first one wasn’t a great joke, really, but that wasn’t the issue. This wasn’t that it wasn’t as funny as it should have been, but that it was made at all.

Linehan faced some health complications while locked up, his blood pressure reaching the level that a stroke was a possibility, probably in part because of his arrest and temporary incarceration.

His release from jail came with him being told to stay away from X.

The problem, though, is that this isn’t the act of a free society. This is the act of a totalitarian state that exerts its authority to benefit a select few.

No one was hurt by the joke. No harm came from it. At most, it was an endorsement of self-defense.

And yet, Linehan was arrested.

Yes, I understand everyone was very nice during the ordeal, but that’s irrelevant. Tyranny doesn’t stop being tyranny because the jackbooted thugs say “please” and “thank you.”

To make matters worse, it seems that Linehan has something of a stalker who seeks to report literally anything he does. The UK has literally given stalkers weapons to use against those they dislike, and they’re proud of them.

I want the United Kingdom to be what it once was. There’s a lot about the nation that I have long admired, and I’d love to visit.

But as it stands, I can’t be convinced that I won’t be arrested the moment I land because of something I said on X while here in the US. I can’t be convinced that a private conversation with my family won’t offend someone, and I end up arrested.

Even the Soviet Union was less risky for visitors, in at least some ways, if you ask me, and that should worry the hell out of the Brits.

