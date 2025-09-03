Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
Sep 3

I had a conversation with a Londoner yesterday evening and he stated he was part of the 'Raise the Colors' crowd. He said the one thing holding them back is if they get arrested and sent to prison for trumped up charges, they're families suffer. He said it's extremely difficult for native Brits to get their version of welfare when the gov't targets you for "racist acts." Plus, they don't want to go on assistance. They just want their country back. I told him that while my advice was easily given, because it won't be me that pays for it, but at some point, they'll have to decide whether freedom or solvency is more important to them. I told them that's what made our revolutionaries such heroes is they risked their fortunes, their property and hanging for treason to the Crown. I can't imagine Washington, Jefferson and Adams had an easy go of things, but if Brits want to throw off their yokes, they must decide how much is too much and enforce that line for their descendents.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Tom Knighton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture