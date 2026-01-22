A lot of political debate revolves around what programs, if any, we should fund to take care of the American people.

There’s a lot of disagreement there, not so much that people who need help should get help, but who should do the helping and what form that help should take.

This is fine, and I’m OK with losing every now and then so long as the money does what it’s intended to do, even if I think it’s not the government’s place to do it.

But based on a bill just filed in Virginia, it’s pretty clear that something we haven’t been talking about is a much bigger issue.