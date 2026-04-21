While there’s a certain amount of truth to the idea that controlling language controls thought, it’s not universally accurate.

Sometimes, changing the words one uses to refer to a particular thing has no bearing on how people perceive that thing. Or, as Shakespeare once wrote, “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose / By any other word would smell as sweet.”

A rose would smell like a rose, even if you called it a turd.

So, when people try to change language to reflect a kinder, gentler world, they’re deluding themselves…unless they aren’t deluding themselves as much as everyone else.