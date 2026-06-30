We all know that the federal bureaucracy sucks. I can’t even get into all the ways it sucks, and that doesn’t count the fact that it’s still bloated, nor that Democrats fought so damn hard to keep the bloat intact when DOGE and President Trump were trying to cut back.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump can bounce certain people who are part of that bureaucracy, namely the people who run some of this stuff, if they aren’t playing ball. They work for the president, but now he can fire some of them for refusing to actually work for him.

Some have argued this returns us to the spoils system that predated the permanent civil service system we already have. It doesn’t, but there’s a hell of an argument for doing so.