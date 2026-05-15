Much of the problem we see with illegal aliens in this day and age is attributed to the Biden administration, and with good reason, but there’s another prong to the problem, and that’s sanctuary cities.

These cities refuse to cooperate with federal authorities, even when an illegal alien engages in criminal activity, and thus put them back out on the streets upon release. That’s why we had ICE swarming all over cities like Los Angeles and Minneapolis.

But it seems that, to at least one sorry excuse for a lawmaker, the answer is very different.