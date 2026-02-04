Everywhere you look, even the Grammys, you’re bombarded with people lashing out against ICE and the mass deportations orchestrated by the Trump administration.

We’re told that the American people don’t approve, that they want ICE reined i,n and that this is going to hurt Republicans in the midterm.

And, based on what most of us see in the media, well, it’s hard to disagree.

Except that it’s all based on smoke and mirrors, apparently, because the latest polling suggests something very different.

The legacy media would have us believe that the vast majority of Americans, including many 2024 Trump voters, are having second thoughts about deporting illegal aliens and would even support abolishing ICE. Cygnal released a new national survey on Monday that suggests the opposite is true. The polling firm, highly respected for its accuracy by statistician Nate Silver and The New York Times, found that Americans support deporting those in the country illegally by a nearly 2-to-1 margin, 61% to 34%. The poll also shows: 73% say entering the U.S. without legal permission is breaking the law.

54% want ICE enforcing federal immigration laws and removing illegal immigrants.

58% oppose defunding ICE—including majorities of Independents and swing voters. NEW POLL: 73% say coming here illegally is breaking the law. 61% support deporting illegals. 58% oppose defunding ICE. 54% support ICE enforcing our immigration laws. pic.twitter.com/E7r1JTUHmw — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 2, 2026 Cygnal CEO and Founder Brent Buchanan said, “Voters see illegal immigration as a simple question of law and order. The data leaves no wiggle room. Americans want the law enforced, they want illegal immigrants removed, and they punish politicians who try to block ICE from doing its job.” The survey found that calls to defund ice are “politically toxic. When voters are told Democrats want to defund ICE or even shut down the government to stop ICE from enforcing immigration law, the political fallout is immediate and severe.” The generic ballot flips from D+4 to R+0 if Democrats oppose ICE.

If Democrats force a shutdown to defund ICE, Republicans take a 2‑point lead; that’s a 6-point shift away from Democrats over a single issue.

Swing voters shift a staggering 16 points toward Republicans under a shutdown scenario.

Unfortunately, as the shutdown seems to have been averted, none of this will come to pass.

Granted, a shutdown hurts a lot of people who don’t necessarily deserve it, so avoiding it is a good thing, but I’d have loved to see Democrats get trounced in the midterm because of their support of illegals and their hostility toward federal law enforcement.

Look, I have no issue with someone distrusting federal authorities. For me, it’s a lifestyle choice regardless of who is in power. Even the guys I support get a degree of distrust from me simply because I’ve seen what the government can do.

Anyone who actually trusts the government is someone who never cracked open a history book.

That said, there are laws on the books that should be enforced. If Democrats dislike those laws, then lawmakers can seek to change them in some way, shape, or form. With illegal immigration, they’ve had ample opportunities to do so. They just didn’t.

Instead, they let President Autopen open the gates, turn the Border Patrol into glorified Walmart greeters, and then hoped no one would do anything about it. When Trump did, suddenly, they have to gin up so much outrage that lives are being lost.

But the American people really don’t like illegal immigrants being here. They see how many break the law beyond entering the nation illegally, how many somehow manage to get social services despite leftist claims that it’s not happening, and are even voting in some places, and they’re sick of it.

They want it addressed, but Democrats are trying to die on this hill, and the media is selling the idea to the American people that they’re in the right to do so.

Even if this polling isn’t definitive, the truth is that there’s a lot less support for the jackasses interfering with ICE than the left wants to believe.

Meanwhile, all this outrage is distracting people from the massive fraud in Minnesota, which is likely by design, and I’m afraid that part of their plan may well have worked just fine.

Out of sight, out of mind.

It would be one thing if all of this were because of a general distrust of the government, but it’s not. They’re just fine with the jackboots the moment they’re the ones wearing them.

And that’s why I have absolutely no respect for them.

