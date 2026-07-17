Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
just now

The left would love it if Americans saw Russia as our largest threat (after white supremacy, of course 🙄), but while Putin isn't our friend, he's not half the threat of China. China's economy is undergoing a slow motion collapse right now. The housing and commercial real estate market in China is seeing the Chinese version of bankruptcy in triple digits of billions. They don't have our housing issues. We have too much demand and not enough supply. They have the opposite problem. There are entire buildings and even entire new cities waiting for buyers and businesses with none likely to appear, mostly because their industrial workers haven't seen a paycheck in upwards of 8 months. An American would go find another job and sue their former employer for back pay. In China, if you quit a job over not receiving a paycheck, the law says the company has no obligation to pay lost wages, so employees have taken to going to work, sitting in their employer's office and refusing to labor until they get their paycheck. The employer can't fire them because who's going to work for a company that hasn't paid anyone for 8 months?

Some would argue China is too busy trying to save its economy to be dangerous. I would argue a desperate, cornered China is *more* dangerous. After all, nothing is better for the economy than war and the Chinese people have been propagandized to the point they have no idea what the truth actually is and are nothing if not patriotic. The CCP is blaming the US and Trump for its economic woes and while not everyone believes it, many do. The Chinese have a slogan: "Endure." It's very popular during hard times. The CCP uses this to encourage people to continue working despite no pay, because that's the only way the Chinese people will win its Cold War against the hated Americans.

As I said, not everyone buys these talking points. For the last 5 or so months, some Chinese citizens, living in despair, have been driving their vehicles into crowds of schoolchildren or the schools themselves and then the driver takes his own life. It's happening at a rate of about one event a day. The CCP's response is to put up bollards - absolutely everywhere. The problem is that since industrial factories are broke and the CCP is a slow pay or no pay customer, many of these bollards are hollow. Your foot goes right through them if you kick them. Many new office and residential buildings are using no rebar to build because they're broke. When inspectors come, the company uses what little money they have to bribe them. Lack of safety inspections, rebar and hollow concrete structures are seeing brand new buildings collapse and worse, bridges and roads. China sees a bridge built less than 5 years ago collapse at rate about once or twice a year and there's almost always a substantial loss of life involved.

The left and some on the right wants to prop China up, because they admire the total control they have over their citizens. The Chinese people want to be paid a fair wage for a fair day's work. The CCP wants to see a leftist American gov't because they're willing to borrow money from China at ridiculous interest rates (see: Obama's two terms) and give that money *back* to China as foreign aid. The question Americans should be asking is what happens when America finally reaches a point where the nation can no longer meet its interest payments (that day is rapidly approaching, BTW) and what will a desperate China request in lieu of that interest? That question, more than any other, should keep Americans up at night. If we ran our businesses this way, the IRS would be auditing us, our debtors would be hounding us, our bank would be suing us and our customers would stop patronizing us and they aren't a hostile, foreign nation. See my point?

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