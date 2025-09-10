Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

Russell Gold
6d

We made the choice because the mental institutions were often horrible and expensive, and the invention of Thorazine made people believe that we had a much cheaper means to control the mentally ill... ignoring the fact that many of them wouldn't actually take their medications.

Add to that the general feeling that it is cruel to lock people up.

But it also means that we have ignored ancient wisdom. The Midrash Tanchuma (written over 1500 years ago) says:

Rabbi Elazar said:

“Anyone who becomes merciful toward the cruel one will end by being cruel to the merciful.”

There are plenty of examples in history of mercy towards evil doers that allows them to continue their evil.

Many nowadays value being kind and merciful over everything else. This is a classic example of a "luxury belief": you believe something that makes you feel good about yourself and has no impact on your life - but has terrible consequences for other people.

Francis Turner
6d

I feel like repeating my favorite Cromwell quote:

I beseech you, in the bowels of Christ, think it possible you may be mistaken. Precept may be upon precept, line may be upon line, and yet the Word of the Lord may be to some a Word of Judgment; that they may fall backward and be broken, and be snared and be taken!

