I’m sure that you’ve all seen what happened with the murder of a Ukrainian refugee, Iryna Zarutska, recently. The video surfaced, and we saw the nature of the attack. A man with 14 previous arrests, out because a judge felt his promise to show up to court was enough, brutally stabbed the young woman for absolutely no reason. The attack was out of the blue. Zarutska was just sitting there, looking at her phone.

And now she’s dead, and people are pissed.

The problem is that the accused killer, who said, “I got that white girl,” after stabbing the young woman, was someone whom police call a “frequent flier.” He had mental health issues, but was walking around despite numerous brushes with the law.

He and Iryna are both symbols, now, but of very different things.

Iryna is a symbol of the horrors that can befall someone. The accused killer? A symbol of everything wrong with our system, and the truth is that the government will either step up and address the problem, or regular people will.

Let’s be clear here, this guy was a nutbar. I’m not saying he suffered from mental illness, because that’s too broad a term. This guy was actually crazy and clearly dangerous.

Yet he was walking around, despite numerous arrests for violent crimes. He was walking around despite his mental health issues being well-known to the authorities.

And he was just released from his previous arrest a short time before this brutal murder, with a written promise to show up to court. No bail, no requirement to seek mental health treatment. Nope, just a pinky swear that he’d be in court at the appointed time.

The truth is that cashless bail started to gain momentum right before the pandemic, and while it took a bit before we saw results, likely due to lockdowns, the truth is that 2020 and the years since are so much worse for violent crime than the period before the left decided bad guys should walk free.

Don’t get me wrong, I can kind of get the argument there. People aren’t convicted yet, so locking them up because they can’t afford bail isn’t a good thing. However, let’s also be real here, we’re seeing the results.

But beyond cashless bail, we have the fact that this guy was, to put it simply, crazy. He was a dangerous, insane individual who would have likely been institutionalized in years gone by.

For the same reason we got cashless bail, the insane asylums were closed down. It wasn’t right to hold people against their will when they’ve been convicted of no crime, basically.

And again, I see the point.

But at the same time, there have always been those who are too dangerous to leave walking among us. In days gone by, though, I suspect many were killed so as not to risk the rest of the tribe. Others were treated in other harsh ways, not because they necessarily deserved it, but because they were simply too damaged to be allowed to risk everyone else’s safety by letting them roam free.

Yet I can’t help but wonder if we made a mistake.

To be sure, in our system, no one should be locked up without some kind of due process. Committing someone to an asylum shouldn’t be an easy matter. No individual should be able to just consign someone to a lifetime locked away without there being some oversight by the judicial branch of government.

But we also lock people up all the time based on their own actions. If they’re mentally ill to a point where they’re a danger to others, even if they don’t meet the legal definition of insane, there’s something to be said of involuntary commitment in such cases.

It shouldn’t be easy, though, because if it is, some people are going to be committed because they feel sad, or because they have a political disagreement with a family member, or something else equally stupid.

Those who represent no threat to society shouldn’t be committed at all, not indefinitely, anyway.

We made a choice, and it was one that seemed rooted in a love for liberty. However, it looks like we may have chosen poorly, and Iryna Zarutska is one of those who may well have paid that price.

The simple truth is that something has to be done before the American people get fed up and start hunting violent criminals. We’ve got more than enough guns to do it, but killing folks without due process is far from the ideal outcome.

So let’s at least talk about whether we made a mistake or not.

