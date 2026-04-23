Photo by Quilia on Unsplash

I’m a big advocate for teaching financial literacy in schools. In theory, parents should be the ones teaching this, but considering just how few people have ever learned it, they’re clearly not.

In my own parents’ defense, they couldn’t really teach a subject they didn’t seem to have learned themselves. Money was always tight growing up, often because of bad spending habits.

A cycle I have sadly repeated in my lifetime.

This is something we need to short-circuit, but it seems that, in the process of financial literacy taking hold in schools, something is being missed, and I didn’t realize it until just now.