Tilting At Windmills

I once saw someone respond to observations of all the good done by billionaires with the suggestion: we should tax their money away and spend it on what we want.

The lack of understanding inherent here is astonishing. Aside from the jealousy, and the lack of understanding of what happens when government should be able to do whatever it wants, if it's popular, it ignores the consequences of not having property rights, thinks that taxing away money wouldn't destroy all of the companies in which those billionaires are invested, and assumes that the government would follow the will of everyone. The speaker appears to think that such a government would consult him as to how to spend the money.

"the people deserve to get it, good and hard," is only useful when each generation learns from previous ones. And that brings us, ultimately to the problems of the loss of cultural mores (mainly transmitted via religion) and the poor educational systems that don't bother actually to teach real history.

A young woman I work with told me a story a few weeks ago. Her boyfriend's roommate is a green card holder. He was recently picked up by ICE and transferred to holding in New Orleans (we're in South Florida), ICE found out he was legal and released him - in New Orleans. He didn't have his wallet, any money or a change of clothes and how is that fair?

Now I have doubts about some of this story, but for argument's sake, let's say it's all true. My response was "that shouldn't have happened, but government is a leviathan and life isn't fair. Grow up quicker because life comes at you at the speed of light. It's variable and destructive."

It strikes me this same argument could be used for socialism. If socialism hasn't worked in over 100 years, why do the brain trusts who call for it think they'll be the ones who get it right? As Mr. Knighton said, there is no getting it right. If you ignore Biblical principles, socialism looks pretty good on paper, but add human beings, jealousy, violence and greed to the mix and it operates exactly how it was designed - to fail.

