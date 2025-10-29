With Zohran Mamdani appearing likely to become New York City’s next mayor, there are a lot of people questioning why socialism, a system that has been tried repeatedly and has failed repeatedly, keeps coming back over and over again as somewhat popular.

A lot of people have pondered this question, such as those over at Reason.

Writer Zach Weissmuller has some thoughts on the matter.

Socialism was tried, and failed, repeatedly in the 20th century, racking up a death toll of 100 million lives. Millions more still live under socialism’s long, dark shadow in North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela. So why does the socialist movement never seem to die? One unsettling possibility is that economic reality is secondary to cultural shifts when it comes to 21st-century U.S. politics, and the culture necessary to maintain a free society is slowly deteriorating. “The pure economic analysis of Zohran just fails to account for the cultural worldview and ideology that is very clearly not only part of his candidacy, but to me is a central piece,” says Stepman. “It does touch something in us that is deeper and somehow more politically potent than housing regulations.” … “The way that I read Mamdani’s politics, it’s almost a register that a lot of libertarians just don’t see, like talking to somebody who’s colorblind about the color purple,” says Stepman. “They are not recognizing a register that is fundamental to human politics since the ancient world.” Irving Kristol, the founder of neoconservatism, made the same observation in 1972 when the future Nobel Laureate Milton Friedman invited him to speak before a classically liberal audience at the Mont Pelerin Society. The topic was: Why does socialism persist? Kristol’s answer was that “the enemy of liberal capitalism today is not so much socialism as nihilism.” For Kristol, the fading relevance of organized religion in liberal capitalist societies left too many people with a God-shaped hole to fill. When there’s no promise of a cosmic justice in the afterlife that will right life’s inevitable wrongs, we’re more prone to seek justice through politics. Socialism exploits our yearning for cosmic justice.

In essence, socialism exploits jealousy out of the idea that no one deserves more than another.

This is something we routinely encounter in our early lives, too. Teachers emphasize sharing an equal amount with peers. Parents do this with their children as well. The idea that “fairness” somehow equates to equality of outcomes gets ingrained early in many minds, and they never entirely grow out of it.

Then someone comes along and points to billionaires and says, “It’s not right that they have so much when you have so relatively little,” all in an effort to exploit that jealousy that disguises itself as fairness in your mind.

Capitalism, by contrast, looks at billionaires and says, “Everyone should have an opportunity to get that.” It doesn’t just hand it out. You have to work for it, and even then, not everyone will get it because the universe doesn’t revolve around some juvenile idea of fairness.

Couple that with the fact that socialism is also a handy tool for those who want control, and you get a recipe for disaster.

The idea of the people seizing the means of production might sound great when you don’t have the means of production yourself, but the question is always about who is at the top of the heap. The means of production doesn’t suddenly become something everyone has a say in. Those on top will simply be the new masters of industry, and they’ll be telling everyone else what to do.

Those who want control will be ruthless enough to kill the True Believers who aren’t useful enough to keep around, and they’ll be the ones calling the shots.

As it is now, those billionaires have to provide jobs and services that people want. If they don’t, they don’t stay billionaires for very long.

Socialist masters have no such necessity. They simply tell you where to work, what to do, and if you don’t like it, tough.

Yet this is what’s missing from the socialists’ fantasies. They keep seeing how Marxism fails, then try to argue that it just hasn’t been implemented properly, all without recognizing that actual socialism cannot be implemented in any other way.

Still, the delusions persist because jealousy is easy to harness, and so there’s little desire to do anything but fuel the delusion by any institution people should be able to trust. They’re all jealous, too, after all.

Plus, once you use it to get control, it’s too late for the jealous to do anything about it. Besides, no one is rich anymore. Poverty is spread equally among all, so there’s nothing to be jealous about. They got what they wanted, and they got it good and hard.

The problem is that they want the rest of us to get it good and hard, too.

