There are certain acts that we might like to believe are universally bad. Murder, for example, or theft. Those could be argued to be two ends of the spectrum, but all fall on that line of “don’t do these things because they are universally bad.”

Of course, they both have legal definitions, which matter, but most people really do understand the concept well enough to navigate the legalities easily.

But what happens when the things you might think of as universal are really nothing of the sort?