Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
3h

The UK public needs some creative Americans to figure out how to arm them.

An armed populace changes everything, doesn't it Baraq?

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Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
1h

Lately, I've been speaking with friends in Crawley (annex of London) and complete strangers all over England. Every one of them has said some version of, "we should have kept our guns." After years of being sneered at over the U.S. Second Amendment, I thought I'd feel vindicated. Instead, I'm just sad it took this to wake them up.

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