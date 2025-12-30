There’s something inherently wrong with lawmakers becoming wealthy while in office. I mean, there’s a certain amount of wealth that makes sense, and they can obtain it legally and morally.

Speaking fees aren’t uncommon for well-known legislators, and they can pay well enough. Books can also raise some money, which is legal, but since it often looks like a money laundering scheme from the outside—most of these books never make back their advances, yet these people keep getting book deals—but it’s not necessarily shady.

Plus, someone with a decent salary making some sound investments without insider trading can still amass a comfortable nest egg via both stocks and real estate.

But too many of them make way too much money for comfort.

And then we have Ilhan Omar, who really does need to explain some things, because for someone who entered office in a financial hole, well…