I haven’t really been following what all has been going on at AmFest this past weekend because, honestly, I didn’t care too much. Unfortunately, I couldn’t avoid it, and I’m kind of glad I couldn’t.

Seeing Ben Shapiro blast the Candace Owens crowd was pretty sweet, if I’m being honest, and finding out that Nicki Minaj spoke with Erika Kirk was…wow. Just weird, but kind of cool, especially as it was about faith and not so much about politics.

But one of the more “controversial” things was Vice President JD Vance, who said a line that, well, shouldn’t be controversial at all.

Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest is over. The event was stacked with speakers, some of whom you already know, though bittersweet as it’s the first one held without Charlie Kirk, TPUSA founder, who was assassinated on September 10. But his work and his legacy live on. Erika Kirk is carrying the mantle now, determined to elect JD Vance president in 2028 should he run. The vice president addressed the crowd on the final day of its festivities yesterday, delivering lines that you know would induce a stroke among liberal Americans—this one especially: In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.”

People got upset by that, apparently, but I’m left scratching my head as to just why anyone should have to apologize for being something they have no control over.

After all, we’re not supposed to take issue with gay people because they’re born gay, right? The left will be very quick to say they shouldn’t have to apologize for being gay, lesbian, bisexual, or whatever.

Alright, fine.

Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans of various origins, and so on shouldn’t have to apologize for their ethnicities. In fact, the idea that they should is abhorrent, and nobody serious peddles it anywhere that people might hear.

Yet somehow, white people have been targeted and are actually supposed to feel bad for being white. We’re supposed to take a back seat in everything we do simply because we committed the unforgiveable sin of being born white.

The thing is, I won’t.

I refuse to.

I’m not going to sit here and say I’m proud of being white. I’m not proud of things I had no say in. Once upon a time, I took pride in being descended from kings, but that was at a point in my life when I had nothing of my own to be proud of. I felt like a failure, so all I could latch onto was the accomplishments of people long dead before I was born.

But my race was never a matter of pride.

It was also never a matter of shame. After all, again, I had no control over the matter. I had no say in being white, so why should I feel any kind of way? Why should anyone feel pride in their ethnicity? Why should they feel shame?

Vance didn’t say anything racist. He didn’t say anything about anyone else, only that we’re no longer supposed to feel shame and vocalize that shame. The days of white guilt are supposed to be over.

Today, we should feel guilty only over our own sins and our own crimes. We can look at the past and acknowledge that the way our forefathers handled things was wrong without being forced to internalize the guilt for actions that came and went before we took our first breath.

And some people think this is wrong? This is controversial for some reason?

Why?

Because we won’t let them push us around over generational guilt? Because we won’t feel like we need to give up everything so they can advance without actual merit?

No, Vance’s single sentence, which bothers many, should bother no one. It would be fine if Jasmine Crockett said the same thing about being black, or AOC said it about being Hispanic, and they’d have a point. No one should feel guilt over their ethnicity.

This idea of collective guilt is just a variation on the class warfare that Marxism requires. In the United States, class is too mutable a characteristic for it to be a wedge for communist revolution. So, they make it about race, and the idea that somehow, white people are the bourgeoisie who should give up everything for the proletariat.

And that means we should feel guilt.

Well, it’s not happening.

They should feel guilt, though.

Not because of their race, their gender, their sexual identity, or anything like that. No, they should feel guilt because they’re following the communist playbook damn near to the letter, advancing an ideology known best for mass graves and misery, and pretending they’re the good guys.