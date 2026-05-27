Zohran Mamdani, the current Mayor of New York City, ran his campaign as a socialist. He talked about the “warm embrace of collectivism” as if that were a good thing, and he’s been very clear that he has no respect for property rights.

After all, he’s a socialist. They’ve never had any respect for property rights. It’s baked into the ideology as a core concept. If you have property rights, then they can’t seize the means of production.

Mamdani is a prime example, and his latest stance should scare the hell out of every single person who doesn’t want to end up seeing people put against a wall and shot.