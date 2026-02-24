This should disqualify all of them from office
The battle over the SAVE Act is heating up, and that means we’re getting a lot of rhetoric from the left about just how much this will hurt women and minorities.
Because they’re always hurt by everything, apparently.
Regardless, many leftist officials are playing the game of Democrats pretending not to understand things and ramping it up to a point where it should be disqualifying for public office.