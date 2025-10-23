No one who worked at the Biden White House is untainted. They all knew that POTATUS was mentally incompetent, at least at some point during their tenure, and they all said nothing. They’re complicit in a major cover-up with constitutional implications.

So Jen Psaki being treated like she’s still relevant is more than a little annoying. However, leftists love people who worked at Democratic White Houses, so I’m not overly surprised.

But Psaki, who was notorious for saying she’d “circle back” to things she really didn’t want to talk about at all, just crossed a major line in my book.

In particular, Psaki made a crack about how Usha Vance is essentially a prisoner in her marriage, apparently implying that Vice President JD Vance is abusive and/or controlling, saying, “Are you OK? Blink four times. Come over here. We’ll save you,” during an appearance on the “I’ve Had It” podcast.

Of course, the Second Lady is a Yale-educated attorney in her own right—that’s where she met Vance—and there’s no hint at all of anything in their marriage except love and devotion to one another.

This implication hinges purely on the fact that Psaki doesn’t personally like Vance and his politics.

That’s it.

There are absolutely no signs otherwise, but like so many other things in politics, there doesn’t need to be. Just the suggestion is enough for some to take it and run. Psaki knows this. She’s likely hoping she can somehow paint Vance as evil and his wife as a victim, if for no other reason than to make him answer the question, “Are you still beating your wife?”

Look, the issue here isn’t that Psaki doesn’t like Vance. That’s never been the issue.

The problem is that because they have policy disagreements, Psaki has it in her head that Vance must be an evil and terrible person. It’s the same kind of mentality that led to every Trump supporter being labeled a Nazi and, in time, the attempts on Trump’s life and the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Psaki probably doesn’t think it’s anything like that, but it is. She’s not capable of just keeping it on policy or even how he presents it. No, she made it personal by trying to say that Vance isn’t just someone with different views on issues, but is a terrible human being who is victimizing his wife, the mother of his children.

That is evil.

This isn’t because I disagree with Psaki over issues like gun control, immigration, or economics. It’s because she’s doing the exact same thing that led to at least three shooting attempts against political figures on the right.

It’s the continued demonization of everyone on the right.

There are things the left does that I think are morally wrong, and I could easily make them all out to be terrible human beings because of it. However, I can also see why a decent person might also hold those positions. I don’t tell people’s spouses, “blink four times and we’ll save you,” except as a joke when a buddy goes too deeply into one of his ‘tism hyperfocuses.

Share

I never say it seriously without an actual hint of someone being in danger, because it’s vile to imply someone is abusive with absolutely no evidence at all.

“But it was a joke,” someone might claim, but that doesn’t fly, either. It might have been, but if you watch her say it, there’s only a hint of humor, at most. On some level, she actually believes this.

More than that, the absolute idiots to take Psaki seriously will probably not get the humor, either.

Remember this should someone take a shot at Vance. Remember it well.

Tilting at Windmills is 100% reader-supported. If you enjoyed this article, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription for 15% off the first year or making a one-time donation here. You can also check out our store. Or, for more content, check out my YouTube channel. Your support is greatly appreciated.