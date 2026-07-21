I get that I and the rabid left will never see eye-to-eye on gender issues. It’s not that I’m interested in legislating how people live, even if I vehemently disagree with the so-called logic behind it, so long as no one else is being harmed by it. It’s that I will never agree with people being force-fed a diet of gaslighting to take it beyond tolerance, straight through acceptance, and into government-mandated celebration.

And one place leftists are notorious for trying to push this is in the schools.

It’s not why we decided to homeschool, but it sure as hell doesn’t make me interested in putting my daughter back in public education, either.

Still, I get that the left disagrees with me on this. That’s fine. I don’t care what they think, but they have a right to disagree with anyone they want.

Yet I’d like to think we can all agree that some things cross the line into insanity mixed with stupidity.