This isn't good for anyone
I get that I and the rabid left will never see eye-to-eye on gender issues. It’s not that I’m interested in legislating how people live, even if I vehemently disagree with the so-called logic behind it, so long as no one else is being harmed by it. It’s that I will never agree with people being force-fed a diet of gaslighting to take it beyond tolerance, straight through acceptance, and into government-mandated celebration.
And one place leftists are notorious for trying to push this is in the schools.
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It’s not why we decided to homeschool, but it sure as hell doesn’t make me interested in putting my daughter back in public education, either.
Still, I get that the left disagrees with me on this. That’s fine. I don’t care what they think, but they have a right to disagree with anyone they want.
Yet I’d like to think we can all agree that some things cross the line into insanity mixed with stupidity.