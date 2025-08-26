Think about the ideal world. Think about what most people would consider an ideal world. Yes, there will be significant variations in different things, but there are some aspects that would likely be near universal.

For example, kindness and people willingly helping the less fortunate.

Unfortunately, we don’t live in an ideal world. We live in this one, and in this one, the state is full of people who are power tripping to such a degree, kindness is punished.

I wish I were joking.