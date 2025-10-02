I’ve mentioned before that I’m generally an optimistic person. I try to see the good in most everyone and everything. This is not something that’s helped my career, though, because people don’t want optimism. They don’t want to have someone try to be positive about the things that are happening around us.

And I get it, especially when so much of my optimism has been misplaced over the years.

For example, I once thought it was overly cynical to believe any organization that’s not explicitly right-wing will eventually become left-wing, though I’ve been disabused of that for some time now.

And then we have those who have just pretended to be in the middle but never were.