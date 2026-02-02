I’m far from someone who thinks the federal government can do no wrong. Hell, even as a Trump supporter, I’m more than willing to call him out when he does something I disagree with, and I have. The truth is that the government is made up of people, which means the best-case scenario means there will be mistakes.

The worst-case scenario is far, far worse.

Right now, though, we’re dealing with illegal immigration. Why are we dealing with it? Because the worst-case scenario might have happened under President Autopen, but it was bad enough. He opened the floodgates, allowing in legions of illegals, all of whom would boost the census count in sanctuary cities and states, thus disenfranchising millions of citizens to some degree or another.

“But those folks are just looking for a chance at the American Dream,” we’re told. After all, we’re a land of immigrants, which means we should totally just take anyone in and do nothing about it.

In Minneapolis, things have gotten dicey and aren’t getting much better of late, all because the left thinks enforcing immigration law either shouldn’t be done at all or is just being done wrong, and illegal immigrants should be protected from the evil ICE agents.

But let’s understand some of whom they’re protecting here.

An alleged crack-smoking, sexual-predator migrant wanted by ICE was allowed to flee through a back door of a Manhattan courthouse — infuriating federal agents, The Post has learned. Gerardo Miguel Mora, 45, was arrested Thursday for shoplifting and possession of stolen property after allegedly snatching $130 in items from an H&M display case in Midtown that day, court records show. … In 2011, Mora was busted for attempted rape and strangulation after he allegedly followed a 21-year-old woman home in Midtown, choked her and tried to remove her clothes, police sources said. He was stopped by a bystander who heard the woman’s cries and came to her aid, holding Mora down until cops arrived, the sources said. … Federal authorities had been looking for Mora on a criminal arrest warrant under a section of the US code that concerns “reentry of removed aliens,” law enforcement sources said. But on Thursday in a court hearing on desk appearance tickets, the judge let Mora waltz out of the courtroom, sources said. The shoplifting charge itself was not bail eligible, but Judge Sheridan Jack-Browne, a Democrat who won a special election last year in Brooklyn, would have had the federal arrest warrant, two sources told The Post. The warrant is actually put in a folder for the judge to peruse on the bench. “Everything was sent over” to the courthouse by ICE, a federal law enforcement source said.

One would have to imagine that his previous conviction for attempted rape would also have been included in the information handed to the judge.

With all of that in mind, she let him walk out of the courtroom.

This isn’t just some guy arrested for shoplifting. This is someone who shouldn’t even be in the country, where shoplifting was just a Thursday night for him, and instead of handing him over to ICE as she should have, she just let him go.

Luckily, ICE did pick Mora up, but with no thanks to Jack-Browne, who should have handed the predator over.

But New York City is a sanctuary city. They shield illegal immigrants all the time. That’s what it means to be a sanctuary city.

While that might not be the worst thing possible when you’re talking about people whose only crime is entering the country illegally, why can’t we find common ground on the guy who tried to rape a woman and didn’t stop even when someone saw him? Can’t we agree that we don’t want this kind of person in our country, even if we were willing to overlook the rest?

That’s who the left is protecting, though.

Those who keep their heads down aren’t likely to draw a lot of attention from ICE as a general thing. They’re protecting themselves, and while I want to see them go, too, I’m less likely to lose a lot of sleep over those guys than I am people like Mora.

The left likes to pretend they’re crusaders, defending the weak from the oppression of a tyrant, but they fail to see who they’re actually defending. While some of those who tried to keep their heads down are getting rounded up, too, the big fight the left is trying to engage in isn’t about them. They’re literally defending rapists, pedophiles, thieves, and every other kind of vile monster out there, all under the guise that all immigrants are created equal, and to oppose the evil bastards, you’re also opposed to the person who came here lawfully.

It’s disgusting, and it betrays the simplistic so-called thinking the left is unable to move beyond, but it’s worse when a judge is literally sitting there with all the facts and just lets a predator walk out of her courtroom simply because ICE isn’t popular in the Big Apple.

I’d ask that they all rot in Hell for the harm that they cause with this, but that’s far too mild a punishment.

