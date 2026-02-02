Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Gist's avatar
Mark Gist
6h

Reasonable people would agree that some people need to be deported. But the left is unreasonable, at least where Trump is involved. To them, all illegal aliens (or undocumented citizens as I saw someone call them) are innocents who are just hoping for a better life. Look at the "Maryland Man" who got a stay of deportation in 2019 BECAUSE HE WAS A MEMBER OF MS-13. he convinced a judge that a rival gang would kill him if he was sent home. But a sitting US Senator left the country to check on this guy's welfare.

Land acknowledgments and things like the 1619 Project are part of this, also. They feed the narrative that the US is an invalid country founded on stolen land and "no one can be illegal on stolen land".

Reply
Share
Russell Gold's avatar
Russell Gold
9h

They feel so virtuous for defending non-white people.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Knighton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture