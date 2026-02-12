Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russell Gold's avatar
Russell Gold
16h

The constant problem of government control of taxpayer dollars with no practical oversight

Reply
Share
Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
8h

A female high school student was hit by a car while "peacefully protesting" in the middle of the road. A car swing wide to get around the kids and this girl was struck, flung up onto the windshield and bounced off into the road. She wasn't killed, thank God, but if I were the parents of these children, I'd sue the school district's pants off. Not just the parents of the girl who was struck, but the parents of other children who witnessed it should sue too. Did these parents approve this little field trip? If so, were they aware their children would be standing on an actively open street in a busy city? Something tells me these administrators and teachers were so convinced of their own righteousness, they didn't bother with the small details like permission to take students out of class when nearly half of American kids can't read or do math at grade level.

Parents need to stop chanting platitudes like, "We don't co-parent with the gov't," and start suing these districts, while removing their children from the clutches of these suburban, box wine drinking, progressively moronic women, who call themselves "educators" when they're truly activists in wolf's clothing.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Knighton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture