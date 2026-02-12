When I was young, I was shocked to learn that my teachers had personal lives. Seeing one in public was almost like seeing a unicorn. You went to school the next day and talked about it in hushed tones, almost like you would a sasquatch sighting.

Of course, in hindsight, this was ridiculous. Teachers are people who have their own lives away from work, just like anyone else. I honestly don’t care what they do during their own time, just so long as they’re not hurting anyone else.

In other words, do what they want, just not Timmy from third period.

And that’s too much to ask from some teachers, if we’re being honest.

But what about what happens on the taxpayer’s dime? We keep seeing teachers who brag about how they’re teaching kids the progressive orthodoxy as if it’s actual fact, but it seems that teachers in Los Angeles are trying to take things a step further.

They want to teach kids to break the law.

Los Angeles teachers union wants to use public school resources to turn students into anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agitators, according to planning documents obtained by Defending Education. The documents reveal that the United Teachers of Los Angeles (UTLA) is looking for ways to use taxpayer-funded public schools as a “form of resistance” against ICE, including “engaging students in community self-defense” through “service learning hours.” “Unfortunately, these documents are another reminder that the teachers unions, especially UTLA, are focused on far-left social justice activism and advancing unpopular ideologies over how to improve the academic outcomes of the students they serve,” Rhyen Staley, director of research at Defending Education, said in a press release. “But what is deeply appalling is the willingness of teachers to incentivize minors to engage in radical practices that could potentially put them in harm’s way.” The documents show a slideshow called “preparing for ICE at your school,” as well as plans to use teacher professional development time to “make door hanger immigration kits: w/ pro bono lawyers, affidavits, [Know Your Rights], etc – distribute” and shell out school funds to “buy bullhorns, whistles.” They want to create an anti-ICE surveillance state at schools as well, seeking to employ “security cameras to monitor” for ICE presence and create group chats — specifically naming the encrypted Signal app — to create an alert system to send out warnings when ICE is in the area. Group chats, particularly those using Signal, have been prominent in anti-ICE agitation in Minneapolis and elsewhere, surging people to obstruct enforcement operations, put the lives of ICE agents at risk, and create chaotic and dangerous situations for city residents. According to the documents, a “School Safety Plan” for “Responding to Immigration Enforcement” would start a chain of obstruction tactics should an ICE agent want to “interview [or] to detain a student or staff; or if a federal agency demands student information.”

Now, obstructing federal agents is a crime, as Reuters noted that some people are learning the hard way. It can be charged as a felony and carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

The last thing teachers should be doing, especially in places like inner-city Los Angeles, is encouraging students to break the law.

How can you tell them that they should stay out of trouble, then explicitly train them to commit a federal offense that could, theoretically, land any of them who are adults in prison for two decades?

How?

The simple answer, of course, is that they don’t care. They’re so convinced that they’re in the right, they don’t even blink at proposing to use other people’s children in such a fashion. They aren’t even blinking at it.

This is what happens when teachers are allowed to think they know what’s best for children, regardless of what a parent wants. Too many of them are convinced they know better than any parent, so whatever they want to fill a kid’s head with should be acceptable, whether it’s grievance studies nonsense, gender identity crap, progressive psychobabble, or anything else they think matters.

Heaven forbid they focus on things like math scores, which absolutely suck in the Los Angeles Unified School District. No, it’s more important that they use school resources to engage in activism.

That’s because teaching isn’t a profession anymore. Not for the leftists, anyway. There are still good teachers, and I’m proud to know many of them. Surprisingly, many of them went to school with me, and we didn’t always have the best teachers in many classes, so I guess they learned what not to do.

Anyway, those who take their jobs seriously and are focused on educating students are great. The problem lies with those who see their profession as an act of activism in and of itself. They think their job is to fill young minds with the “right” thoughts, to fill them with the shibboleths of the leftist elite, so that they’ll be good little communist drones.

Those kind don’t think twice about the poor test scores or anything. They simply demand more money—ironically, I might add—while also wanting taxpayer money to be misused to advance their causes, rather than just teaching kids how to do algebra or to conjugate a verb.

And the teacher’s unions take up that call, ignoring all of those who want more school supplies or newer textbooks instead of safe spaces for transkitten students to use the litterbox, and echo it with the cudgel they wield as a political force.

The truth is that if this were just money from California and Los Angeles being spent in this way, I wouldn’t be as angry as I am about this. The problem is that federal money comes into these schools, and even if it’s earmarked for particular things, that just frees up money for this nonsense.

We’re paying teachers who want to teach kids to commit felonies.

There isn’t enough gasoline and matches to burn everything to the ground that needs to burn.

