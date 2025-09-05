When it comes to international relations, most of my focus has been on the use of military force. My own policies boil down to “be slow to anger, but when angry, descend upon thine enemies like the fiery hand of God.”

Subtle, I’m not.

As for trade, I’m generally a free trade guy, and President Donald Trump isn’t doing the free trade thing the way it should be done…and I’m here for it.

Allow me to get into why that is.